First-home buyers 'out-gunned' in Christchurch as investors increase market share

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr says targeted government policy could do much more for the property market than monetary policy can. (First published November 2020)

Aspiring Christchurch homeowners are being forced to “scratch around” to afford deposits as purchases by investors reach a four-year high.

Canterbury saw its biggest month of sales in 13 years in November, up almost a third on the same period last year.

It comes as Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr this week urged the government to set up a new agency to co-ordinate the national response to the housing crisis.

First-home buyers are being squeezed as property investors snap up a big chunk of the Christchurch market.

In a letter to Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Orr effectively rebuffed the minister's request for help to fix the problem, suggesting the Bank's tools to combat house prices may have no effect on the “Government’s goal of housing New Zealanders, and reducing inequality and poverty”.

He also rejected Robertson's suggestion that the Bank think about house prices when setting interest rates.

Christchurch’s housing market has recently heated up, partly due to low mortgage rates,though the city remains one of the most affordable of the country’s main centres.

Data from property analyst CoreLogic shows that in the third quarter of this year, mortgaged investors bought 614 properties in the city, making up 26 per cent of sales in that period.

This is the highest number since the second quarter of 2016, and the highest market share since the third quarter of that same year.

By comparison, in the third quarter of last year investors bought 478 properties in Christchurch.

Statistics from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) show Canterbury had 1333 house sales in November compared to 1012 in the same month last year.

That is an increase of 31.7 per cent, slightly above the national jump of 29.6 per cent. This marks the biggest sales month in the region since March 2007.

REINZ statistics put the median house price for Canterbury at $526,000 in November, compared to $510,000 in October and $465,000 in November last year. It is also $223,000 below the national average of $749,000.

Canterbury’s median price rise of 13.1 per cent compared with November last year was less than the national 18.5 per cent rise.

The length of time it took to sell a house also fell by eight days in the region, taking 27 days rather than the 35 it took at the same time last year. That figure is two days down from October's 29 days.

Auckland University senior business lecturer Michael Rehm said the rise in investor property purchases had a knock-on effect of increasing the price of housing, which left many first-home buyers “out gunned”.

They then had to “scratch around” to afford deposits.

The increase in mortgaged investors buying property was largely based on low interest rates, he said.

This had the double effect of lowering mortgage rates and decreasing returns from term deposits.

“We were all kind of surprised when Covid hit us and the Reserve Bank and Government were petrified of falling house prices.”

In order to help first-home buyers, the first step was for everyone to admit investors were speculating for capital gain, he said.

The trends follow national figures in which mortgaged investors made up 26 per cent of the market, which is the largest share since the third quarter of 2016.

Of investors in Christchurch in the last quarter, 9 per cent had two properties in total, 6 per cent had three to four, 4 per cent had five to nine and 3 per cent had 10 or more.

Five per cent were categorised as “other”, which includes people with no properties who bought several at once.

CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said people with two properties likely made up the largest portion of investors in the market as they were the most affected by low returns on other investments.

“It’s what’s colloquially known as your mum and dad investor who are most likely to be disgruntled by term deposit rates,” Davidson said.

“Larger investors have already got money in property, so are probably not using term deposits anyway.”

Its data showed the number of properties the investors owned, but not information beyond this, he said.

So far this year the most popular suburbs in Christchurch for investors were Riccarton, where 34 per cent of all purchases went to mortgaged investors. In Sydenham it was 32 per cent, and central Christchurch 31 per cent.

Riccarton was likely the highest as the area is deemed highly rentable because of its proximity to the University of Canterbury, as well as having some houses in the cheaper end of the market, Davidson said.

Christchurch’s average home value in November was $504,000, up 5.2 per cent in 12 months, the biggest annual increase since 2014.

Prices had been “pretty stable” in Christchurch since about 2014, meaning it was poised to show more growth long term, Davidson said. “But that doesn’t guarantee it.”

REINZ statistics show national sales in November were also the highest monthly figure since March 2007, with 9885 compared with 7627 in the same month last year.

The West Coast had the highest increase in sales numbers, rising 74.4 per cent from 43 last November to 75 in the same month this year. That is the highest sales count since March 2004.