House sales up 30 per cent as prices hit new records

Hundreds of people passed through the Harcourts Gold Papanui auction house on December 3, 2020, as the city's property market continues to heat up.

Property sales in November are up nearly 30 per cent on the same time last year after an ‘’incredible month’’ of selling.

Figures from the Real Estate Institute show 9885 properties were sold in November across the country, the highest number of properties sold in a month since March 2007.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff House sales have had their best month in more than 13 years.

Excluding Auckland, the number of properties sold was 6127, up 18.3 per cent compared to November last year. It was the best November for volumes in 14 years.

Prices were also red-hot. Median house prices nationally rose by 18.5 per cent year on year, to a new record of $749,000 – a $24,000 increase in just a month.

The surprising strength of the gains has left analysts re-examining the reasons behind it. ASB senior economist Mike Jones said sales were so much stronger than before the pandemic that it ‘’can no longer be explained away as ‘pent-up demand’’’.

Moves were underway to help tame the runaway housing market but the demand-supply problem remained.

‘’As a result, we remain comfortable with our view for nationwide house prices to maintain a double-digit pace through to around the end of next year.'’

Bindi Norwell, REINZ’s chief executive, said the ’incredible’’ performance of the market had generated turnover not seen since before the Global Financial Crisis.

‘’Part of this is likely to be attributed to people wanting to purchase property ahead of Christmas, partly due to the Reserve Bank announcing in early November that it would undertake a consultation in December to re-introduce LVRs [loan-to-value ratios] earlier than planned.

‘’But [it’s] also due to this underlying fear that prices might increase even further in the coming months,” she said.

Median house prices were now nearly at the three quarters of a million dollar mark and 11 regions had hit new highs, Norwell said.

Price-wise, ‘’the last time we saw these sorts of records was back in October 2003 when the market was seeing significant increases in house prices.'’

Auckland was particularly strong. The number of properties sold in November rose nearly 54 per cent on last November, the highest number for a November since records began.

Prices jumped 16.4 per cent to $1,030,000, a new record high, after hitting the million dollar market in October.

“For three months in a row now, Auckland sales volumes have been up more than 50 per cent when compared to the same time last year, and with a 45.8 per cent increase in new listings in November, there are few signs of the usual Christmas slow down,’’ Norwell said.

‘’It will be interesting to see how long these high sales volumes can be sustained.’’

Excluding Auckland, house prices were slightly more modest. They rose 15 per cent to a new median record of $615,100.

Bayleys/Supplied Tasman enjoyed the biggest rise in house prices by percentage.

The region with the biggest price rise was Tasman, where prices were up annually by 28 per cent to $774,400.

It was followed by Manawatu/Wanganui (up 25.8 per cent to $503,000) and Southland (up 23.6 per cent to $395,500).

Taranaki was close with a 21.7 per cent rise to $496,000 and Marlborough prices rose 19.4 per cent to $585,250 year on year. Bay of Plenty was up 18.4 per cent to $753,000 and the red-hot Wellington market was up 14.5 per cent to $790,000.

Waikato rose 13.2 per cent to $670,000, and Canterbury jumped 13.1 per cent to $526,000.

Jones said it was clear South Island housing markets tended to underperform the national average, which likely reflected their exposure to tourism and a more flexible supply of housing.

Looking ahead, he said several factors could help take steam of the housing market, including the re-introduction of LVRs, and government pressure on the Reserve Bank to address housing affordability.

Several banks had also dampened expectations of negative interest rates next year.

‘’But the fundamental issue of excess demand remains. Indeed, unsold inventory hit an all-time low in November and sales/listing ratios still point to an extraordinarily tight market with ongoing upward pressure on prices.'’

Listings dropped the most in Nelson down 44 per cent to just 233 properties. Hawke’s Bay, Manawatu/Wanganui, Wellington and Nelson all had the lowest number of weeks’ inventory, with only six weeks of stock on the market, highlighting the shortage of new listings in parts of the country.

