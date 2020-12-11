REINZ figures show 28 per cent jump in Tasman median house prices

Homes in the Toi Toi area, Nelson South. The region has experienced a big fall in the number of homes on the market.

Nelson and Tasman are among 11 NZ regions with record median house prices for November, while Nelson leads the country in low stock numbers, according to latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand data.

In the 12 months to November 2020, Tasman’s median house price experienced a 28 per cent jump from $605,000 to $774,400 while Nelson increased 9.8 per cent from $610,000 to $670,000 in the same period.

At a national level, the data showed the highest number of properties sold in NZ in 13 years, with the number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6 per cent from the same time last year (from 7627 to 9885)

The national median reached a record high of $749,000 in November 2020, up 18.5 per cent from $632,000 in November 2019.

Excluding Auckland, this increased by 15.0 per cent from $535,000 in November last year to a new record median price of $615,100.

Nelson topped the eight regions who had their lowest levels of inventory ever with a percentage decrease of -44.7 per cent from 421 to 233 – 188 fewer properties, followed by Marlborough with -42.8 per cent.

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said open homes have registered high levels of attendance across all price brackets and properties are selling quick, generally with multiple offers made.

Sales volumes were up 25.8 per cent for Nelson – the highest for a November month since 2002 – and up 13.0 per cent for Tasman – the highest for a November month since records began.

However, Nelson and Marlborough both saw record low levels of inventory with six week and eight weeks available to prospective purchasers respectively, she said.

The West Coast, on the other hand, had 36 weeks’ inventory available to prospective purchasers down from 43 weeks at the same time last year.

Nelson REINZ spokesman Darryl Marshall said the figures were a reflection of how active and positive the market was proving to be, with a high level of buyer enquiry that many in the real estate industry had never seen before.

“I don’t think anybody knew in April what was going to happen and no-one knows what’s going to happen in April next year from what we’re experiencing, if everything remains constant – those equations keep changing or expanding all the time.”

Supplied November's REINZ data has shown median house prices remain on an upward trajectory, with Nelson among those regions experiencing high year-on-year increases.

The stock scarcity was a major driver of the local market, in conjunction with other factors such as those looking to invest and those coming into the region, low interest rates and Nelson’s standing as a destination choice.

“It’s a perfect storm in that sense in terms of all these drivers keeping the activity going, which is happening with a degree of urgency – people that are buying are doing so in some tight or unconditional situations to make themselves attractive in securing property.”