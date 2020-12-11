Buyers block street as 400 punters flock to open home over three days

The Reserve Bank is under attack for pouring fuel on the house price bonfire with its latest move to boost the economy, but its defenders say it’s not the bank's job to control the housing market.

A house seller has called Lower Hutt’s housing market ridiculous after 400 hopeful buyers turned up to inspect his 1950s weatherboard home.

An hour before last month’s first open home at the Witako St property, Rory Sheehan​ says people were already lingering outside.

“At 4 o’clock people were pulling up and staring up the driveway. A couple of guys came up and started talking to me about the house - I had to tell them it hadn’t started.”

His wife Joella ​ said the volume of buyers caused a traffic jam outside their house with one cheeky punter trying to park in the driveway.

Matthew Tso/Stuff The Witako St home of Joella, Rory and Brooklyn Sheehan, 3, in Epuni, Lower Hutt, was visited by 400 prospective buyers last month.

READ MORE:

* Council-owned property company gives first-home buyers a fighting chance

* Competition fierce in NZ's hot housing market, September prices and sales soar

* House price fall no longer on the cards, say Westpac economists

* 'Nappy Valley' still as popular with first home buyers as it was 70 years ago

* Hutt houses being snapped up out-of-city buyers



Listing agent Anne Harris​ said she had never seen so many people turn up for viewings – more than 400 people attended the three open homes with about 60 groups going through each day.

“Pre-covid if might have been six to 12 groups, and after it has been up to 40 [groups]. It’s crazy.”

Having been searching for a new house on and off for the last 18 months, Rory said he knew there was a lack of stock but did not expect there to be so much interest in their four-bedroom, 202 square metre house.

Matthew Tso/Stuff A 1950s weatherboard house in Lower Hutt attracted 400 potential buyers to viewings last month. On the first open home, punters looking for carparks caused a traffic jam outside the house.

“It’s had work done on it. We’ve done some renovations and it’s all pretty tidy, but it’s definitely not a prestige house. It’s just ridiculous,” he said.

The 511sqm property has an RV of $870,000. Rory said 18 offers were made and the house eventually sold for $1.315 million.

The Lower Hutt property market has skyrocketed in the last few years with the latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand figures showing median prices having jumped from $565,000 in October 2019 to a record $761,000 in the same month this year.

Until recently, Lower Hutt has been popular among housing refugees priced out of Wellington. Once seen as a cheaper alternative to the capital, prices have now got to the point where Quotable Value area manager Paul McCorry​ this week speculated whether the city might have run its course as an affordable market.

Harris said of the 32 property sales her team made last month, 16 were in excess of $1m.

In October real estate agents claimed housing stocks in Lower Hutt were at an all-time low with just 154 properties listed on TradeMe at the beginning of the month. The website had 166 houses for sale in the city on Friday.