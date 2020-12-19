The Wairarapa towns with no state housing and the struggle for a place to live

Nelson's Balmoral Motel is among those providing accommodation to the homeless through the Housing First initiative. Video first published in July 2020.

As the housing crisis worsens around the country, a region with no Kāinga Ora state homes is losing social housing as demand skyrockets. People in emergency accommodation in motels feel like there is no option but homelessness. Piers Fuller examines Wairarapa’s unique housing quandary.

Homeless single mother Toni Peka​ says New Zealand is not meant to be like this.

“It’s disgusting that we've found ourselves in this situation in such a short period of time,” she says.

Peka has been sharing a Masterton motel room with her 16-year-old son and her 20-year-old pregnant daughter-in-law since November last year.

Every day she searches for an affordable rental and comes away empty-handed.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Masterton woman Toni Peka has been in emergency housing grant motel accommodation for over a year and sees no end in sight.

“We’re desperate. A lot of people think the motel life would be the high life - it ain’t.”

READ MORE:

* Residents in leafy Christchurch suburb called 'classist' for opposing social housing development

* Faafoi open to return of state housing to Wairarapa

* More public housing on the way for Horowhenua

* As motels close doors to emergency guests people are being forced into tents



To make ends meet she worked part-time at the motel complex she shared with other guests, many of whom were also stuck in emergency accommodation limbo.

Wairarapa's unique social housing crisis is a legacy that goes back 20 years when the Government sold its portfolio of state housing in the area to local community-owned trust, Trust House Limited. Since then the stock of social housing in the district has dropped.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development figures show that in Masterton demand for social housing has far outstripped supply with the number of people waiting for a social housing property tripling in the past two years.

The number of people supported by Ministry of Social Development emergency housing grants, such as Peka, has also skyrocketed. For the most recent figures available, more people were given emergency housing grants in Masterton (518) than in Porirua (461), a city with three times the population.

Peka told Stuff that in Masterton a modest two-bedroom home went for about $400 a week, way beyond her budget even if she was picked from the many searching for a home.

The local social housing provider, community-owned Trust House Limited, hasn’t got a place for her to rent and there's no Kāinga Ora presence in Masterton, or any other Wairarapa town.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Katie Brosnahan​ said Peka was getting support from the ministry.

She also said she was offered a transitional housing vacancy with Emerge Aotearoa in Masterton in May, but she declined because of “previous tenancy issues with the same provider”.

Trust House owns and manages almost 490 social housing properties, from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom houses. The majority are in Masterton and the rest spread across Martinborough, Featherston, Pahiatua, and Dannevirke.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Trust House chief executive Charles Kaka says people who have a social housing tenancy are reluctant to give them up.

Chief executive Charles Kaka​ said while he empathised with Peka’s predicament, when demand for social housing was so high, tenants tended to hang on to their properties.

“We don’t have any churn, so we don’t have any stock available for those who might be in a motel to transfer across.”

Trust House bought 541 state homes off the Government in 1999 for $10 million. In the past 10 years, it has sold off 50 properties, some to tenants and others for “investment reasons”, and has built only a handful of new homes. Kaka said he hoped to build 14 more over the next two years.

“The trust is committed to increasing its housing stock.”

Acorn Estate Motel was one of several motels in Masterton providing emergency accommodation and its owner Karen Stratford​ said the situation in Wairarapa was incredibly tough for many people.

“These people are not living the dream, they’re living the nightmare.

“Because there’s nothing. It’s a sad indictment on our society at the minute that these people are totally homeless.”

Stratford said she had been dealing with a family this week that had been at the motel but had to leave and had now run out of options.

“The dad said to me yesterday ‘so what do I do, put my wife and kids in the van, and then we go live on the side of the road somewhere? Because that’s basically what it’s going to come down to’,” Stratford said.

There were also several individuals in the motel who could not find any rentals.

“I’ve had heaps of them come through the motel and had heaps of them doing the circle.”