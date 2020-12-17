TOP to Government: Declare housing emergency now

TOP leader Shai Navot says the action taken by Labour on the housing crisis thus far is 'political weakness' and 'not good enough'.

The Opportunities Party (TOP) has launched a petition calling on the Government to declare a housing emergency, and accusing the Labour Party of “political weakness” over the issue.

TOP leader and solicitor Shai Navot wants a cross-party housing co-operation agreement to tackle the nation's worsening housing crisis.

The minor party, which won 1.5 per cent of the vote in the general election and has no electorate seats, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should take the same strong stance on housing as she did on climate change.

“The Labour-led Government has shown leadership and courage on the climate, so why can’t they do it with housing?” Navot said.

Sam James/AP Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said she wants “sustained moderation” of house prices, noting that Kiwis have an expectation that house prices will continue to rise.

“The Labour Party has just achieved its best-ever election result in 50 years, and they are the first party to govern alone since MMP was brought in. Despite this huge mandate, they are showing political weakness over one of the most pressing issues of our time, and one that affects all New Zealanders. It’s not good enough.”

In a press statement, Navot points to Statistics NZ figures from last week that show homeownership among New Zealanders at a record 70-year-low.

Median house prices nationally rose by 18.5 per cent year-on-year, to a new record of $749,000 in November – a $24,000 increase in just a month.

Homeownership rates have fallen for all age groups – but especially for people in their 20s and 30s.

In 2018, 44 per cent of 25 to 29-year-olds owned their own home, compared to 61 per cent in 1991. For those aged in their late 30s, the rate was 59 per cent in 2018, down from 79 per cent.

Pacific people and Māori were less likely to own their home or hold it in a family trust, compared to other ethnic groups.

Navot said more robust policy regarding property and land use were sorely needed to fix the widening wealth gap between homeowners and renters.

“We’ve had enough of the housing crisis being used as political fodder,” Navot said.

“This is not tomorrow’s problem; this is today’s problem. The Government has demonstrated it is unwilling to implement any real change that might help the average Kiwi to buy a house in this market.”

Navot said declaring a housing emergency would signal housing was an issue of the highest priority for elected officials.

Additionally, she called for all parties to enter into a co-operative agreement on housing, to work in tandem with expert bodies such as Infrastructure NZ, Local Government NZ, community housing providers, think-tanks, social support NGOs, iwi, economists, and research groups.

There has been cross-party co-operation of a similar nature on the Zero Carbon Bill and on gun reform, she said.

“We’re hoping for an agreement that will unite all parties behind the goal of fixing this crisis, so we stop kicking the can down the road or passing blame.

"We need a collaborative, bipartisan approach to come up with solutions that will work together."

Navot said a housing emergency declaration would provide the necessary tools to track, measure, and evaluate any progress made by the Government.

KiwiBuild had been an easy target for criticism, she said.

On Tuesday, ANZ announced it would require a 40 per cent deposit from residential property investors as a step to bring balance to the housing market. This is a step further than the 30 per cent level proposed by the Reserve Bank for next year.

For banks to self-regulate on this scale sends a strong message that the market is out of control, Navot said.

Lending restrictions for investors were just one tool that could be implemented to address access to affordable housing. Monetary policy, issues of supply and quality of housing stock were all other pieces of the puzzle to be addressed.

“Our leader has this amazing ability to unite the country with just her words. We saw it with Covid-19. She's arguably the most popular Prime Minister we've ever had, and she can use her political capital to take real action here, and bring the New Zealand public with her,” Navot said.