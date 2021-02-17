Young family living in room above a pub as rental shortage squeezes them out

Kate van Turnhout, Danyon Stenton and 20-month-old Leo hope someone will give them a chance to prove they're decent tenants.

Last June, Kate van Turnhout and Danyon Stenton packed their bags, leaving Southland for a new start on a dairy farm in Golden Bay with their toddler, Leo.

The job came with accommodation, and they began settling in, digging the garden and making small improvements to make them feel at home.

But Covid-related factors meant things didn't go to plan, and Stenton was let go. Without the job, there was no home. Out of luck in Golden Bay, where rentals are like gold dust, the family moved into emergency accommodation.

Since August, they've lived in several emergency housing motels, before pitching up in a room at Nelson’s Wakatu Hotel, where they've both found work. And like many others, they’re looking for a rental.

Nelson’s rental squeeze is worsening. With interest rates low and available housing stock diminishing, house prices are climbing, preventing would-be buyers from getting on the property ladder. Add to the mix Nelson’s population growth, which outpaced construction by almost 5 per cent in the five years to 2018, times are tough for renters.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Kate van Turnhout, Danyon Stenton and their toddler Leo are sharing a tiny room as they search for a rental.

Prospective tenants are up against scores of other renters and climbing rental prices. Some move into substandard homes. Some, like van Turnhout, advertise on social media, posting a picture of their family and a plea for help.

The couple have tattoos, and van Turnhout has bad credit from an abusive relationship in her late teens. These things count against them, they believe.

“All we want is a chance, just that chance to prove we’re good, stable tenants,” Stenton said.

Summit general manager Stewart Henry said January and February were the busiest time of year for rentals, and that overall, demand was “steady”.

He’d noticed more demand for larger properties, priced over $600/week. "Those used to take a bit longer to fill, but now there are more people looking for big houses to rent."

Tattooed clients weren’t an issue, Henry said. “As long as people are polite, that goes a long way.”

However, bad credit was a different story. “We’re employed to make sure we get the best tenant we can; the days of an agency being able to give someone a chance aren’t there, if things go wrong the owner will come back at us.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff "All we want is a chance, just that chance to prove we’re good, stable tenants."

Living in a tiny room was taking its toll on their family, Stenton said.

“The amount of stress on us as parents at the moment is really high,” he said. “I’m losing sleep over the lack of security.”

The couple would keep applying for homes, hoping for a lucky break, van Turnhout said.

“We want a house we can treat the way we treat our own. We like things clean, tidy, maintained, somewhere our kids can enjoy.

“We’ll travel, we’ll submit to monthly inspections: whatever we can to build that trust with landlords to show we can be the perfect tenants.”