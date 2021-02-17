A letting fee in disguise, or a reasonable cost? New rental fee stirs debate

On today's episode of The Detail, Emile Donovan speaks to Stuff chief political reporter Henry Cooke and landlord Mark Todd about the reformed renting regulations and what they'll mean for your tenancy, or tenants. (First published August 2020)

Rental advocates are concerned a loophole in tenancy laws is allowing property managers to charge "extortionate" fees for reference checks, with one saying a $287 cost reported on social media is a "letting fee in disguise".

The popular post drew the ire of commenters after a Wellington renter sought advice about a $287.50 fee charged by Quinovic for running reference checks on a potential new flatmate.

Citizens Advice Bureau Wellington Area Manager Jane Julian said the charge seemed to be a “letting fee in disguise”.

“It sounds extortionate,” she said. “If it’s a reference check, it simply doesn’t cost that much. I don’t think any property manager is being paid $287 an hour to ring referees, and I don’t think it would take an hour.”

Letting fees were banned in December 2018 – with fears at the time landlords would simply recoup the cost in other ways.

Quinovic chief operating officer Paul Chapman said he was unable to comment on the specific details of the case but “some property managers would charge a fee when there was a change of tenant on a tenancy agreement”.

Some offices charged an hourly rate of $90, not including GST, to perform checks on new tenants. The fee covered things such as credit checks, reference checks, associated paperwork, as well as liaising with the bonds centre, Chapman said.

Tommy’s Real Estate Managing Director Harrison Vaughan said Tommy’s property managers offered a background check service to vet potential new flatmates at $30 plus GST – but only at the tenant’s request.

“They might have a new flatmate moving in, and want to double-check that flatmate is a good flatmate,” he said. “But it’s not something we force the tenant to do.”

Vaughan said there was “no need to charge those huge fees” because technology had advanced to the point where credit checks could be performed instantaneously.

Tenancy Services National Manager Dispute Resolution Allan Galloway said landlords were entitled to recover “reasonable expenses”, but must provide the tenant with an invoice that had a breakdown of costs.

Galloway said tenants should first speak with their landlord if they had questions about costs. If they believed fees or costs to be unreasonable – or in breach of the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 – they could contact the Tenancy Compliance and Investigations team about the issue. Alternatively, tenants could apply to the Tenancy Tribunal to settle the dispute.

Julian said the law allowed for “reasonable costs” to be charged and nothing more.

“The principle of the law is that it’s supposed to be fairer to tenants. We’d be really disappointed if landlords or property managers are looking for ways to get around the legislation.”

Renters United spokesperson Geordie Rogers said that while the fee was a “loophole” in existing tenancy laws, it was most likely legal.

“I think a lot of the time the cost quoted isn’t actually the cost incurred,” he said. “It’s just the rough cost they give to everyone.”

Expenditure break downs from property managers were subject to very little scrutiny, he said.

“This is a way for them to get a bit of extra money. They take the actual cost, then double it, and charge it out – and no one will ever know. The tenant will get a receipt and be like, ‘OK this is really expensive, but it’s itemised, so I would have to make a really strong case in order to take this to the Tribunal’.”

Rogers said he hoped new legislation would bolster protections for tenants and include better education, so tenants knew their options and felt empowered to use options available to them, such as the Tenancy Tribunal.