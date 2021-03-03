Building boom continues to charge ahead

A slowing population may be the brake on the country’s otherwise rampant housing boom, economists say.

Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday that 39,881 building consents were consented in the year to January, creeping closer to their historical peak.

That was a 5.8 per cent increase on the previous 12 months, and just 144 homes away from February 1974’s all-time high of 40,025 consents.

However, the mid-1970s building boom still take the prize for the level of activity per person.

For every 1,000 residents, there was 7.8 homes consented last year, compared to the record of 13.4 homes in 1973, when the population was around 3 million.

With the country's house prices in a frenzy, economists said the building boom was likely to continue for at least another six months.

''Housing construction demand continues to climb, supported by low interest rates, strong housing market activity and New Zealand’s chronic housing shortage, ‘’ ASB senior economist Jane Turner said.

RNZ The government has no idea how big the housing shortfall actually is in New Zealand. The Housing Minister says there are so many different figures being thrown around - from 28,000 to 200,000 - that it's impossible to put a specific figure on it.

However, with the border closed, she said New Zealand's population growth had slumped and allowed some slack in the housing shortage.

She expected housing construction to remain robust over the first half of the year, but to start to ease later in the year.

But Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod expected building work to outpace population growth for some time, even when the borders re-opened and migration picked up again.

SUPPLIED Satish Ranchhod hopes the building boom will continue, even as population growth eases.

Much of the consenting had been centred on Auckland, which was hovering around 17,100, ‘’the highest level of issuance in decades’’ and up 14 per cent on the previous year.

Importantly, it had happened as population growth tumbled. ‘’Current high levels of home building are now well above what’s needed to keep up with population growth and will go a long way to reduce the shortage of housing that has developed in recent years,’’ Ranchhod said.

Other areas seeing solid consent numbers were Canterbury and in central North Island regions like Taranaki and the Hawke’s Bay.

Westpac said the latest figures were impressive given the level of disruption during lockdowns and were underpinned by a shift to smaller, medium-density homes.

Medium-sized stand-alone houses, with a floor area between 100 and 200 square metres, have become much more common in the last decade, Stats New Zealand's construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

123RF Consents for non-residential building are more subdued, with industrial and storage space taking the lead.

More than 11,000 medium-sized stand-alone houses were consented last year, double what was seen in 2010 during the home-building slump that followed the global financial crisis. They were most likely to have three or four bedrooms.

“In 2020, over 53 percent of all stand-alone houses were medium-sized, climbing from a low of around 38 percent in 2008, and returning to levels we saw in the 1990s,’’ Heslop said.

However, overall the median size of houses is on the decline. In 2020, floor plans took up 144sqm, down 4sqm on the year before and significantly lower than 191sqm at its peak in 2012.

However, the average house is still much larger than many people remember growing up in – the median in 1975 was 107sqm, although homes then were less likely to have an attached garage.

With interest rates still low and confidence boosted by staunchly strong house prices, Westpac expects a significant rise in residential construction over the coming year.

However, the picture was more mixed for non-residential construction consents, which fell in value by 5.8 per cent.

Consents were firm for industrial and storage space but issuance was more modest in other sectors, Ranchhod said.

‘’We think that businesses will remain cautious about capital expenditure for some time yet. However, investor demand for commercial property has been resilient and the ongoing recovery in the economy is likely to support increases in commercial building activity over the coming year.’’