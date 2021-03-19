Couple in 70s move into new home after being homeless for two years

Mateohorere and Tony Kirk were homeless for two years, including living in motel-based emergency housing. Now, they've moved into a newly built whare. The two-bedroom house is one of 21 new homes in the Wesley Rātā Village, built by Wesley Community Action on the former site of the WesleyHaven Resthome and Hospital in Naenae.

Mateohorere and Tony Kirk moved into their first whare 56 years ago. Now, after being homeless for two years – at the age of 74 and 78 respectively – they've moved into a brand-new house.

The two-bedroom house is one of 25 newly-built homes in the Wesley Rātā Village, constructed on the former site of the WesleyHaven Resthome and Hospital in Naenae. The affordable rentals were built specifically for families on the social housing waiting list, some of whom have waited years for housing.

Mateohorere held back tears as she described the new house, which she and her husband moved into a fortnight ago.

”It’s like a paradise,” she said.

The Kirks had left a house in Stokes Valley a handful of years ago when Mateohorere developed asthma and other health issues as a result of damp conditions at the property. “The doctor told me that the house was making me sick,” Mateohorere said.

What followed was a period of housing instability, eventually landing the couple in emergency housing. Emergency housing in the Wellington region has almost tripled over the last year, due to the effects of Covid-19 and a shortage of affordable housing. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Social Development confirmed that 622 households were currently living in emergency housing, compared with 212 households this time last year.

The Kirks had moved five times in the past two years, most recently living at the Fernhill Motor Lodge in Lower Hutt.

The Wesley Rātā Village is nestled in a valley at the top of Rātā St, surrounded by bush-clad hills, home to native birds such as tūī and kererū. A rose garden at the centre of the village was maintained by a dedicated gardener and some residents.

The 25 new houses were well-insulated and orientated towards the sun, while the valley created a natural buffer from wind.

”This is our last home. All that’s left now is to go up,” Tony said.

The valley had been used as housing for older people since the early 1950s when independent units were first built there by the Methodist Church. The WesleyHaven Resthome opened in 1963, while the hospital opened in 1975. Wesley Community Action closed the rest home in 2017, citing “financial unsustainably”.

Work began on the new Wesley Rātā Village in February 2019, following a lengthy community consultation. The $8.4 million project was an initiative of the Methodist Church and was developed in partnership between Wesley Community Action, which owns the land; Airedale Property Trust, a specialist housing agency; and the Methodist Trust Association, the principal funder.

EasyBuild supplied the houses, partnering with Kiwi Can Do – an organisation that supports young people on the benefit into building jobs.

The first four houses were completed in November 2019 and tenanted in early 2020. Work on the other 21 homes was finished in January, following delays caused by Covid-19.

Wesley Community Action Director David Hanna said moving residents into the houses was just the first step in a longer journey.

“We’ve built the houses, but how we foster community is another more subtle thing,” Hanna said.

The neighbourhood had been developed to include pathways which would act as “natural bumping spaces” for residents. Tenants had been selected from across age groups, including younger families and older residents.

Hanna said the project was part of the organisation’s wider vision to transform the 60-hectare site into an intergenerational community.

“We want to grow a village where older people can live alongside a range of ages, maintaining their independence while supporting each other.”