'Not a priority': Renters feel overlooked after Government's housing announcement

The Finance Minister says he "can't predict" the effect the Government's housing package will have on rents.

When Caroline* heard there was to be a housing policy announcement, her hopes were high. This was the Government’s chance to address a worsening housing crisis which, in her opinion, Labour was elected to do.

But the package contained no safeguards or help for renters. “My heart just sank,” she said.

Announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ on Tuesday, it included $3.8 billion to boost the number of new builds, and an extension of the bright-line test, which would make life harder for property speculators and provide more opportunities for first-home buyers.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Caroline is a renter in Wellington, and she's disappointed the Government’s housing package contains no protections for renters.

Caroline said it was “blatantly obvious that renters were not a priority”.

The announcement came amid a spiralling housing crisis, with the median house price in Wellington city reaching $1.1 million, and median weekly rent reaching $600 – the first city to do so.

National leader Judith Collins told Stuff renters would shoulder the cost of the changes.

“We’ve said every time Labour has put on cost to landlords that this is going to lead to rents going up, and every single time the Government has ignored it – and so have the banks.”

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said the changes might result in an influx of new builds for the rental market, but the devil was in the detail.

Stuff The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

The new policies would extend the bright-line test from five to 10 years, but would only apply to new investors, and new builds would keep the five-year bright-line test.

“That means if you want to be an investor, it makes much more sense to get a new place rather than an old place,” Eaqub said.

“The whole point of this is to build new homes, but have more of those homes go into the rental market. But it’s all about how you tilt the policy to achieve that.

Supplied Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said the wording of the new policies would make all the difference for renters. (File photo)

“It’s the old adage that the policy principles might be fine, but how you write the policy matters a lot,” he said.

Some landlords might sell, but the homes might be bought by first-home buyers, which could lessen competition in the rental market.

Wellington Renters United spokesperson Ashok Jacob said if there was one thing they had learned over the past three-to-five years, it was that “landlords will put the rent up, whenever they can, for no real reason”.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington Renters United spokesperson Ashok Jacob says if there’s one thing they’ve learned, it’s that landlords will keep putting up rent. (File photo)

The policies focused on the long term, with no provision for the short term. “People who are struggling the most, in the short term, are renters.”

There needed to be a cap on rent increases,unless landlords had made significant improvements to the property, Jacob said.

Rent caps had been implemented successfully in other parts of the world. He pointed to the example of Berlin, where rents had been frozen for five years.

Manawatū Tenants' Union spokesperson Ben Schmidt said the package did nothing to help the majority of renters or families in emergency housing who needed change now.

“They can’t afford to wait for the hope that these changes will somehow trickle down to them over the next two years.”

Flatting in Wellington was a minefield. Caroline’s flat was nice, but she inquired about more than 70 places in her search late last year. “And I look pretty good on paper.” Still, it took a month to land a flat.

Her room in a four-bedroom flat cost her $238 a week in rent, and she had just learned it was to increase by another $8 for the next year. And there wasn’t anything she could do about it.

“I think it’s pretty scary,” she said. “There’s such a power imbalance between the renter and the landlord.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Caroline now pays double the rent she paid in Dunedin.

“Renters just kind of suck it up in this situation, because there's nowhere else for us to go. We can't just say ‘no, I'm going to walk away from this situation’.”

Among her friends, there was a sense of resignation that this was out of their control. Change needed to come from Government.

Louis*, 20, said it felt like the whole renting system was built around other people's interests.

Students like himself were easy victims for landlords. "It’s so easy for us to be ignored, or our interests not valued as much.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff While first-home buyers are accounted for by the Government's announcement, many renters aren’t able to wait for the benefits of the changes to trickle down. (File photo)

Rent was raised for “no reason except greed”. Last year he paid $236 per week for a room in a central city apartment building with windows that didn’t open.

The bonds of previous tenants were kept but not spent on repairs and, despite no work being done on the apartment, the total rent increased by $45, from $915 to $950, at the start of this year. Louis moved out.

“It feels like there’s quite a strong, clear power imbalance. I think I'd like to see more services that fight for renters, and more education on how to access these services.”

Wellington City Councillor Rebecca Matthews said renters’ power declined as shortages got worse. “We need to do more to rebalance that.”

“I’m interested in things we can do to both control rent and improve tenure for renters. That’s the key thing with renting: it’s your home, and being turfed out at any moment is no way to live.”

*Last names have been omitted to prevent internet searches and subsequent discrimination against the renters who spoke to us.