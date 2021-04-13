Man who faced homelessness moves cities to find a house for him and his dog

Terrance De Souza had no choice but to leave Wellington in order to find an affordable rental for him and his dog.

A 70-year-old man who faced homelessness in his old age after working his whole life has moved to New Plymouth to accept an offer of a house.

Terrance De Souza​ was previously told he needed to leave Lower Hutt's Fernhill Motor Lodge by March 12, and considered sleeping in either his car or a tent, until the Ministry of Social Development later told him he wouldn’t be evicted while his search continued. Emerge Aotearoa, which maintained the room at the motel as transitional housing, would allow him to stay there at a cost of $76 a week.

A New Plymouth-based woman read De Souza’s story on Stuff and contacted him about a self-contained unit for rent in her parents’ backyard. De Souza drove to New Plymouth a couple of weeks ago to view the unit and had since moved in.

“It’s really a beautiful place,” De Souza said. “I feel at home already.”

De Souza had signed a one-year fixed-term lease agreement, but was hopeful of a longer-term arrangement as the tenant before him had been there for five years. The two-storey unit was furnished, with a small garden outside. De Souza – and his dog, Felix – would have the unit all to themselves for $300 a week, a cost which De Souza considered “affordable”.

De Souza had lived in Wellington for 35 years, but said the city was no longer in his price range.

“You can’t find a place like this in Wellington,” he said.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Terrance De Souza, 70, has cycled in and out of emergency housing over the last few years. He had never been homeless before, but now fears he will have to live in a car with his dog.

Emergency housing in the Wellington region has almost tripled over the last year, due to the effects of Covid-19 and a shortage of affordable housing. The Ministry of Social Development confirmed that 622 households were currently living in emergency housing, compared with 212 households this time last year.

MSD Regional Commissioner Gagau Annadale-Stone​ said she was “thrilled” that De Souza had found a home.

MSD had helped him with bond and other costs to facilitate the move, she said. They were also working through what other assistance he was eligible for, such as an accommodation supplement.

De Souza, who had worked all his life in various cleaning roles until leaving his most recent job a few years ago due to a health issue, still planned to return to the workforce. He would come back to Wellington to retrieve some possessions, then start looking for work.

“I don’t want to bludge from the system,” he said.