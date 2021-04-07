Residents concerned about impact of new Auckland homes that 'look like prison cells'

Artist’s impression of some dwellings proposed for the Glen Eden site.

Plans for more than 200 new homes for a West Auckland suburb have been met with concerns about traffic, a loss of green space and the impact on local schools.

CPM 2019 Limited applied to the Ministry for the Environment to fast track its application to build 246 homes, a cafe, commercial centre and “communal open space areas”, through the Covid-19 Recovery (fast-track consenting) Act at the Nolas Orchard site on West Coast Rd, in Glen Eden.

The application, which Environment Minister David Parker accepted and referred to an expert panel, said the development would be made up of two and three bedroom units, over two or three storeys.

But residents of Glen Eden – as well at the Waitākere Ranges Local Board – have opposed the application.

Ngaire Percival lives directly opposite the site and said 246 units was an “awful lot”.

She had been sent plans by the developers and said she thought it looked like a row of prison cells.

Supplied The site spans about 4.3 hectares on the corner of West Coast Rd and Glengarry Rd, in Glen Eden.

“I think [there’s going to be] too many people, too many houses, and it’s going to be awfully congested.

“It’s going to cause chaos, definitely, on West Coast Rd.”

Waitākere Ranges Local Board chairman Greg Presland said the application for the development should have been publicly notified.

While Presland accepted there was a housing crisis and something needed to be done to fix that, the board thought this particular development was “far too intense” and in the wrong place.

SUPPLIED Waitākere Ranges Local Board chairman Greg Presland is worried about the impact of the development on the area.

“We see significant development applications come through all the time, but they tend to be close to the railway station.”

Presland said the site was far away from railway stations and “we are certainly worried about transport implications”.

The development would lead to further traffic congestion on West Coast Rd, and a plan to use Glengarry Rd as a thoroughfare would create further issues and a bottleneck at the intersection of Glengarry and West Coast, he said.

There were also concerns for Parrs Park as it was “pretty heavily utilised” as it was.

“The area, we don’t think, has enough green space for the population it has.”

There were also concerns about the impact it would have on nearby Oratia Primary School as its population was “well capped” and finding space for new students would be problematic.

Presland said there had been a great deal of community reaction to the situation and an “intense” amount of interest in what was happening.

Supplied An artist's impression shows how the interior of the proposed dwellings could look.

A petition – that has more than 1000 signatures – has also been launched to stop the application being fast tracked.

In the decision to accept the application being sped up, the ministry said the development would provide employment opportunities for about 609 full time construction jobs – and there was the possibility of ongoing permanent jobs.

It also said it would increase housing supply and the application being fast tracked would allow construction to start sooner than if consents were sought through standard Resource Management Act processes.

In a statement, CPM 2019 Limited did not respond to concerns from the community.

It said: “If granted by the expert consenting panel, our proposal is predicted to support the West Auckland economy by providing over 600 full time equivalent jobs (created on an annualised basis) in construction and related industries, as well as significantly increase the supply of affordable housing in West Auckland.”

CPM said it was committed to progressive urban design, quality construction and meeting community needs.