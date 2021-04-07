'Free money' for landlords: Rent controls needed to protect vulnerable people from rent increases, say advocates

A student renter says the student loan isn’t enough to cover rent at his flat following a $70 increase, amid calls for long overdue controls to curb escalating rents in the capital.

Third-year Victoria University student Barnaby Watts​ flats with six other students in central Wellington. The rent at the seven-bedroom flat was increased by $70 earlier this year, from $1617 to $1687 per week, meaning each flatmate pays $241 per week.

But Watts receives just $240 a week in student loan support. He was already working part-time to cover expenses and food, a budget which would now be “squeezed even tighter".

“Essentially nothing has been done at the house to necessitate an increase of that magnitude,” Watts said. “It’s just free money for them [the landlord].”

The increase comes amid a spiralling housing crisis, with the median house price in Wellington city reaching $1.1 million and median weekly rent reaching $600, the first city to cross the $600 mark. It follows the Government's recent housing announcement, which some say showed renters were not a priority and others say will only lead to more rent increases.

Stuff approached the landlord at the property for comment through property management group RentWellington​ but was told by a property manager this would violate the privacy of the tenants.

Stuff spoke to seven other Wellington renters whose rent had gone up between $40 to $100 a week in recent months. One renter, whose landlord increased the rent at their two-bedroom property by $60 a week, was already working two jobs to cover costs. “If it goes any higher, I’ll have to leave Wellington.”

RNZ Property investors have been vocal in their opposition to new housing policy announced by the government, and say rent hikes are an inevitable consequence.

Another renter, whose landlord put up the rent by $100 after the Covid-19 rent freeze ended in June, had to move to Feilding just before Christmas.

Wellington Renters United spokesperson Geordie Rogers​ said there was a moral imperative for the Government to legislate some form of rent control.

“What we’re talking about here is actually protecting the most vulnerable people in New Zealand,” he said. “Those are the people currently renting.”

Wellington Renters United had recommended that rent increases be limited to no more than inflation.

Supplied Wellington Renters United spokesperson Geordie Rogers says rent controls are a moral imperative.

But Wellington landlord Matthew Ryan​ said he disagreed with rent controls, which “reeked of socialism”.

“I think it’s a dangerous, slippery slope,” said Ryan, who has around 140 tenants in properties he owns.

”This should not be about targetting landlords. It should be about ensuring we get sufficient supply of houses.”

He said there were many reasons a landlord might increase rent, including making improvements to a property in order to meet Healthy Homes standards due to come into force in July.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Landlord Matthew Ryan says rent controls won’t stop issues with supply of housing.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub​ said rent controls might have the unintended effect of slowing down supply of housing to the rental market.

“It seems like a deceptively simple thing to do: just stop rents rising and everything will be fine,” Eaqub said.

“But it isn’t that simple, there are known consequences. It means that we are likely to have fewer new rentals. Look at San Fransisco or New York: the people who got rent-controlled flats, it was great for them. But slowing the supply of rental housing is bad for anyone else who tried to live in those places.”

Supplied Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says rent controls may have the unintended consequence of slowing the supply of new rentals.

Associate Housing Minister Poto Williams​ ruled out implementation of rent controls anytime soon.

“While the rental market is being monitored closely, including rental costs, at this stage the Government has no further plans to make changes regarding rent,” she said.

The Government had amended the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 to improve “security and stability” for renters, including changes to the RTA that now meant landlords could only increase the rent once every 12 months, Williams said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Barnaby Watts says used car salespeople have to jump through more regulatory hoops than landlords.

But rental advocates argued there was still no limit on the size of an increase – only the requirement that it not exceed market rent, defined as the average rent for a similar house in the same area. And while tenants could apply to the Tenancy Tribunal to have rent reduced, the onus was on them to prove increases exceeded market rent.

Rogers wanted the law flipped, forcing landlords to justify a rent increase ahead of time, rather than tenants having to challenge an increase after the fact.

Eaqub agreed this might go some way to correcting an existing power imbalance.

But “as a tenant, are you really going to challenge a rent increase? The answer is no”.