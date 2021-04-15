Canterbury homes sales high as prices set new records

Canterbury house prices are still rising, but not as fast as in most other regions.

Demand is still pushing up house prices in Canterbury as sellers continue to outnumber buyers, the Real Estate Institute says.

March’s median (mid-point) sale price in the region was a record $585,000 – 17.8 per cent higher than the previous March.

In Christchurch, the median March price was a record $600,000. Elsewhere in Canterbury, median prices for the month set records in Timaru district ($430,000) and Waimakariri district ($565,000).

Canterbury's annual price increase was the second lowest of all the regions. Nationally, the median price for March rose 24 per cent from the previous March.

The number of homes sold in Canterbury was 33 per cent higher than the previous March, part of which was affected by the Covid lockdown. Last month was the busiest March for real estate sales in the region for 17 years.

Commentators are still forecasting the housing market to slow as changes to tax and borrowing rules announced last month take effect.

Housing market analyst CoreLogic has described levels of investment buying in New Zealand as at a “sustained peak”, with investors making up almost three in 10 buyers nationally for three months in a row.

Wendy Alexander, acting chief executive of the real estate institute, said Canterbury homes last month sold in a median of 24 days.

“New listings aren’t coming to the market fast enough to match the speed at which they are selling, putting further pressure on stock as supply is being outweighed by demand,” she said.

According to CoreLogic figures released last month, Christchurch now has five suburbs with median values exceeding $1 million.

Scarborough Hill is the priciest neighbourhood at $1.26m, closely followed by Fendalton and Kennedys Bush, and then Merivale and Richmond Hill, the latest suburbs to having a median price of over $1m.

The cheapest suburb is Phillipstown where homes have a median value of $331,650, followed by Aranui and Linwood, then Waltham and Bromley, all under $380,000.

According to the real estate institute, the median March prices in the other main centres were Auckland $1.12m, Wellington $1.06m, and Dunedin $650,000.