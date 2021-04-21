Houses still selling like hotcakes: Trade Me

Wellington properties had the fastest selling time, staying on the market for just 20 days on average.

The current house buying frenzy showed no let up in March with properties spending less than a month on the market in many parts of the country.

Trade Me's monthly property data suggests that the average day for a home to sell nationally is 27 days, 25 per cent faster than the 36 days it took in March last year.

The fastest selling centre was Wellington city, where properties were on the market for just 20 days on average, followed by Christchurch at 24 days.

READ MORE:

* Cheapest houses had the biggest price increases over the past year – QV says

* National house price up by more than $100,000 since early 2020

* House price records smashed nationwide



Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said every region apart from Gisborne saw houses sell faster in March than they were a year ago.

“This shows how much the New Zealand property landscape has changed in the last year,” he said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Joel Pauling has been unable to finalise his separation for over a year because the home he has to split keeps rising in value.

Demand was high, with the number of website views on properties for sale up 26 per cent in just a month.

In February the Reserve Bank announced it was tightening the loan to value ratio lending restrictions for property investors, followed by Government tax changes for investment property in March.

Buyers appeared desperate, with houses in the Waikato selling in 27 days compared to 46 days last year.

"We’re hearing anecdotally that buyers are pulling out all the stops to secure a property whether it’s handwriting a personalised letter or trying to bring tenders and auction dates forward,” Lloyd said.

In Wellington city, where demand has been tight for several years, deadline sales were getting the fastest result, selling in just 17 days, a day faster than tenders.

In Auckland city, the fastest method of sale was auction, which took just 22 days on average to sell a home.

Generally, properties in Auckland were selling in 26 days, and 28 days across the region, compared with 34 days a year ago.

But faster still was Christchurch city, which has picked up pace in the last two months and where the average sale was taking just 24 days, nine days faster than a year ago.

Gisborne was the only region where houses were taking longer to sell than a year ago. They were selling in 31 days rather than 28 days last March.