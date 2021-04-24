Habitat for Humanity homes a 'once in a lifetime opportunity'

Storm Nathan outside her “forever home” built as part of the Habitat for Humanity progressive homeownership scheme.

When Storm Nathan​ and her whānau first walked onto the building site of their new house, her son said, “Mum, it’s our forever home”.

Nathan was recently selected to partner with Habitat for Humanity in its progressive homeownership scheme, an offer she first thought was “too good to be true”.

A librarian and mum of two, Nathan moved to Motueka after being displaced following the Christchurch earthquakes. The family moved around the country, before choosing to settle in her then partner’s home town.

But since arriving in the region, the family had moved eight times in as many years.

READ MORE:

* Plans for new Habitat for Humanity co-housing development

* Close to Home: Hand up onto property ladder sees Nelson family thrive

* Close to Home: Habitat for Humanity help open the door to new life for Riwaka couple



They had success finding a rental when they first moved to the region, then they moved into what Nathan thought would be their forever home as the owners planned to sell the house.

“It ended up being sold in a private sale while we were on holiday and I got a text message while we were waiting for the aeroplane saying they were really sorry, but one of the former property owners wanted to buy it.”

pexels.com As part of the Habitat for Humanity scheme, owners have to put 450 “sweat equity” hours into the house build.

Since then, they had spent months in a caravan while looking for a rental, had dealt with crazy landlords and lived in a house with black mould and mushrooms growing out of the shower.

Nathan said the chance to rent to own with Habitat was a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Without it, she said they would have had to leave the region to find somewhere more affordable to buy.

She saw how the uncertainty of their living situation had impacted her kids.

“My son has been here since he was three, my daughter since she was two, this is their home town.

“I see them trying to plan their future, but because we have been so unsettled here they haven’t been able to. I see it in my son, he wants to make plans for the next two years but I talk about moving every year because I don’t know if we will have the security of permanent housing.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Storm Nathan, left, with her soon-to-be neighbours Natalie Gates and Buster Dutch and their children Zaylah, 1, Aaliyah-Jade, 6, and Malakhi, 4 at the site of their new homes, built by Habitat for Humanity in Motueka.

Since her relationship ended a year ago, she had been wondering whether Motueka was going to become her permanent home before the family was chosen to be part of the Habitat homeownership scheme.

“It was an affirmation – this is the right place to be, this is where your children are supposed to grow up.”

Nathan said it felt like they had been given a hand to get onto the property ladder and she would be “forever indebted to Habitat for Humanity.

A chance meeting opened the door to Karen and Richard Holman's new Riwaka home, all made possible with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

“We’ve now got this opportunity to be settled and I have an investment for my children.

“I know a lot of people want that opportunity but don’t necessarily get it.”

The building of their three-bedroom home began in January and since then the family have been painting the interior, chipping away at the 450 “sweat equity” hours, they are required to spend working onsite.

Nathan currently pays $310 a week in rent and come June when they move into their new house, that amount was likely to be similar but it would be going towards the deposit for their first home.

Libby Wilson/Stuff The scaffolding has just come down off the homes, which are expected to be completed in June. (File photo)

The family will be living next door to another Motueka couple and their children, who were also chosen to partner with the not-for-profit organisation.

Habitat for Humanity Nelson general manager Nick Clarke​​ said it had been five years since the organisation had built family homes as it had been focused on building affordable rentals.

When it put the call out for Motueka families to apply for the progressive home ownership scheme, Clarke said they had 30 interested groups and 10 applications.

“Realistically, we need to be seeing how we can do more, we have helped two families here which is fantastic, but I also know there are people we haven't been able to help this time around and there’s a couple that are bugging me, frankly, because they have really strong need as well.”

Eligible applicants have to be in serious housing need, willing to partner with Habitat and participate in the build. They cannot have more than $5000 in debt and need to have an income that allows them to service a loan.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Habitat for Humanity general manager Nick Clarke said the organisation wants to help more people in housing need.

The charity then finds land, gets skilled builders and volunteers to build a house, selects a family in housing need who move in and pay rent until they are in the position to access finance to enable them to buy the property.

When the family are in a position to purchase the home, their rent paid is given back to them for a deposit.

Building is also under way on the organisation’s first cohousing development, which is made up of a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom homes on Main Rd, Stoke.

The first two Habitat for Humanity homes were built in Motueka in 2013. The organisation has built 24 homes in the region since the mid 90s.