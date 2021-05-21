Infrastructure boost may help Nelson first home buyers, says MP

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack hopes a boost in infrastructure investment, announced in the Budget, will support developers in the region who believe they can build homes for about $600,000.

A Budget announcement of a boost in infrastructure investment could help first home buyers get into new builds at Nelson, says electorate MP Rachel Boyack.

The Government on Thursday announced $57.3 billion of infrastructure investment over five years as part of Budget 2021. That was an increase from $42.2b already on the books for infrastructure investment over the next four years.

Boyack, who campaigned on working to end the housing crisis, said the funding would provide support for housing development.

“We are continuing to invest in infrastructure needed in order to tackle housing affordability,” said the first-term Labour MP. “This is particularly relevant to Nelson.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson MP Rachel Boyack says there’s no silver bullet for the issue of housing affordability.

Infrastructure items such as road networks and water pipes were an expensive component of any development.

Boyack said she hoped that with such a “significant” investment from central Government towards infrastructure, some new homes could be built for the recently raised $600,000 price cap that allowed first home buyers in Nelson to access a First Home Grant.

“The infrastructure will support developers who believe they can build for $600,000,” Boyack said, adding that she had been speaking to developers, iwi, councils and banks about the issue of housing affordability. “I want to see some houses come on stream in the $600,000 range, so people can use their KiwiSaver. Part of that is RMA [Resource Management Act] reform.”

Some developers had said “yes, with the support of that fund, we believe we can build in that range”.

When asked if the infrastructure funding might go directly to the developers, Boyack said the details including the criteria were still to be determined.

“Developers may partner with iwi or local government,” she said. “Who has the land, who has the ability to do the builds? I want to see iwi, council and housing providers talking to each other.”

Boyack cited a proposal driven by the Golden Bay/Mohua Affordable Housing Project to build two additional pensioner flats on Tasman District Council land at Tākaka.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson explains some of the details from Budget 2021.

Partnerships could lead to a mix of affordable builds for first home buyers, public housing and community housing.

“There’s no silver bullet,” Boyack said. “This is going to take time.”

Another Budget announcement that pleased Boyack was planned increases in benefit rates of between $32 and $55 a week, a move also welcomed by beneficiary advocate Kay Brereton.

“These increases bring benefits much nearer to being adequate for people to meet their basic needs, and as a beneficiary advocate I thank the Government for this move,” Brereton said.

“While many people will still need to rely on Accommodation Supplement and Temporary Additional Support because of the high cost of accommodation, I believe that this increase will bring people much closer to a level where they can afford the basics; rent, food and energy.”

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Beneficiary advocate Kay Brereton was in 2018 named on a Government advisory group to support an overhaul of the welfare system.

Boyack said she was also delighted by the return of the Training Incentive Allowance for higher-skill courses including degree-level study, a move she had pushed for.

“It makes a significant difference to support people getting into high-paying jobs,” she said. “It’s a particular bit of funding I have personally been lobbied about by people in the Nelson community.”

Designed to help sole parents, carers and disabled people on eligible benefits with the upfront and ongoing costs of study, such as fees, books, transport and childcare costs, Boyack said she hoped the return of the allowance for degree-level courses might encourage more people into areas such as nursing, counselling and social work.

“They're critical for regions like Nelson where we have an ageing population and mental health needs,” Boyack said.