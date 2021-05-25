Nelson urged to build up provision for new housing

Tasman District Council is preparing for an anticipated 14 per cent increase in the population by 2031 while Nelson City Council has assumed growth of 4.5 per cent. The councils have planned for housing development accordingly.

Nelson is coming under pressure to shoulder more of the demand for housing in the Nelson-Tasman region.

Tasman District Council urged the Nelson City Council to review the growth assumptions and infrastructure programme outlined in its draft Long Term Plan 2021-31 to ensure a “sufficient amount of serviced land”.

The city council has assumed population growth of 4.5 per cent in the next 10 years, well below a 17 per cent increase experienced over the past decade.

“According to the population assumptions adopted by Nelson City Council in November 2020, the low growth assumption means Nelson City Council has estimated demand for 35-80 new dwellings a year, for the next five years,” Tasman District mayor Tim King says in a submission to the city council’s Long Term Plan. “This compares with actual figures of 348 new dwellings in 2018-19 and 264 new dwellings in 2019-20.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Tasman District Council is concerned it will have to “continue to meet Nelson’s unmet housing demand”.

The city council’s assumed growth rate “does not reflect what we are currently seeing across the region, or what we expect to see in the near future”, King says.

However, Nelson City councillors heard the city could cope with growth of up to 40 per cent higher than assumed in its LTP.

Tasman District Council plans to invest $124m over the next 10 years to enable development capacity for a 14 per cent increase in the population by 2031. It is projecting an average of 451 new dwellings a year for 2021-24, dropping to 427 a year for 2025-31.

King says Tasman District Council is concerned the city council’s proposed infrastructure work programme will not supply enough serviced land.

“This increases the risk that Nelson will have a shortfall in housing supply and that Tasman will continue to meet Nelson’s unmet housing demand, resulting in higher growth in Tasman than we have planned for in our Long Term Plan,” he says.

King’s comments come as recent information from Statistics New Zealand reveal a record-high 601 new dwellings were consented in Tasman District in the year to March 31– almost three times as many as Nelson.

During deliberations on the Tasman Long Term Plan 2021-31, councillor Dean McNamara said it was “somewhat ironic Nelson City is forcing us to shoulder the burden of growth, and they are the first to criticise us on our consuming of greenspace”.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Tasman mayor Tim King says Tasman District Council is concerned Nelson City Council’s proposed infrastructure work programme will not supply enough serviced land.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack and Nelson-based National list MP Dr Nick Smith also urged the city council to lift its game over housing.

“Nelson City will not solve its housing issues with provision for less than 100 new homes per year,” Smith said.

The city council could not complain about housing affordability and the need for emergency housing “when they're making such a pathetic allowance for new home construction”, he said.

Boyack was also concerned about feedback from some developers that the city council was “really hard to deal with and that's not at elected-official level”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson explains some of the details from Budget 2021.

“They do find that there is an adherence to the rule book that is ‘rules for rules sake’ not ‘how can we make an exception here that is going to assist you to get going’. That is the feedback I get,” she said.

“We've got to have a how-can-we-make-it-work attitude not a how-can-we-put-roadblocks-in-front-of-you attitude because people are living in cars,” Boyack said.

During the city council LTP deliberations, team leader of city development Lisa Gibellini said discussions with developers revealed a range of issues contributing to a relatively slow building market in Nelson, including council consenting issues.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Nelson City Council was told that all its growth areas already had infrastructure in place, and so undershooting growth assumptions would not be “overly material”. (File photo).

City council manager of consents and compliance Mandy Bishop said the consenting issues were in part due to the council consents department “carrying vacancies” leading to delays.

Steps were being taken by the council, over-and-above a new “navigator” role to assist developers through the consenting process, Bishop said.

“ [We are] breaking down silos and helping all areas of council to get that smoother pathway for developers.”

On the matter of the city’s growth assumptions, strategy and environment senior analyst Chris Pawson said they were “pretty well-tested”.

“The consequences of us seeing 10, 20, 30, 40 per cent higher growth [than the assumed rate] is not overly material as far as provision of infrastructure to growth areas,” he said.

“Almost all of our growth areas have that infrastructure in place, all the zoned areas, and so we can, in the short to medium term, we can accommodate that growth.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said while the council could “incentivise development” in various ways, “there’s no ability for councils to force land to be developed”.

Mayor Rachel Reese was concerned about Resource Management Act constraints, which meant the council must grant applications for time extensions on existing developments.

“I guess what I’m concerned about is ... that it could be that what we’re doing is actually enabling a drip-feeding of land to the market, that whole issue of landbanking and dripping it on rather than getting a good solid amount of land up to the market to help to get supply side gains.”

She said the council could use “tools to incentivise development”, like increasing rates for undeveloped land, “but we can't make them develop”.

“We can incentivise, resource consents can lapse if they [developers] have not given effect to them, so they can lose the right to use those resource consents, but there’s no ability for councils to force land to be developed.”