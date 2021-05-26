Three years down, 22 months to go: First-home buyers commit to longer waits for newer builds

First-home buyer Courtney Jones on the section where her future home will one day stand.

When Courtney Jones​ drove down Ward Street to the intersection with Alexander Road, she saw her first home. But she was watching an active construction site and looking far ahead, potentially as far into the future as 22 months.

That site is part of the Wallaceville Estate in Upper Hutt, where another 152 townhouses have been listed and will be completed between ten and 22 months from now.

The 29-year-old was unfazed by the wait. “I’ve already been looking for three years,” she said. “What’s another year or two?”

Buying a house “off the plans” came with obvious benefits: locked-in prices, lower deposits, no auction stress. But homeowners gambled against potential life changes, agreeing to purchase a property from a developer while that house is still in the process of being built.

Supplied An artist’s rendering of the 152 townhouses, the latest stage of the Wallaceville Estate.

It’s a growing trend throughout the Wellington region, as the median house price continues to rise and the region deals with the lowest housing inventory in the country. Areas popular with people wanting to buy off plans were Johnsonville, Tawa, Newlands and Grenada.

Jones was purchasing the three-bedroom house on her own, but would move in with her partner. The house would cost about$730,000, maxing out a pre-approved loan just over $600,000 and the entirety of her Kiwisaver fund.

While the sale wasn’t finalised, Jones was anticipating the end to a three-year search. The townhouse might someday be a home for extended family, including her father who had a long-term health condition, she said.

“A home isn’t just something for me and my partner. It gives some stability and fallback options for my family.”

Developer and real estate agent Malcolm Gillies​ started work on the Wallaceville Estate in 2016. The 62 hectare, 700 section development was projected to take 15 years, but was now on track to be finished “within two or three”.

“Initially it was just a price point for people being driven out of Wellington,” Gillies said. “But I think people are realising Upper Hutt is the complete package.”

Stuff The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

A third of the townhouses were already under offer after being listed earlier this month. That number skewed first-home buyer, about 20 committing to the unbuilt two-or-three bedroom townhouses.

Most buyers came from the greater Wellington region, rather than elsewhere in Upper Hutt. Mayor Wayne Guppy​ said this showed Upper Hutt was a city of the future. “There’s a lot happening here,” he said.

Wallaceville was an attractive destination, in particular, due to long sunshine hours and convenient public transport for work day commuters. There would be challenges, in coming years, as the Wallaceville Estate wrapped up, meaning new housing developments were needed.

“Some tough calls for Council to make this year ... The demand won’t stop,” Guppy said. “The projections for growth in Upper Hutt are at the high end.” In figures provided to Upper Hutt City Council in 2013, the region’s population was projected to grow from 41,300 people to as high as 52,600 by 2043.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Houses under construction at the Wallaceville Estate.

Tommy’s Real Estate Hutt Valley general manager Mark Coffey​ said buying off the plans came with its own risks. “You’ve got to do some forward planning. The downside is your position could change significantly. You might be a couple, and in the meantime, you might have a baby.”

There had been 67 homes on the market in Upper Hutt, with the influx of 152 townhouses boosting the region’s overall inventory.

That number of houses was “really, really low by historic standards”, Coffey said. “It comes from a lack of choices. There’s basically nothing you can move into tomorrow, mostly off-the-plan houses.”

Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen​ said first-home buyers were increasingly turning to off the plan deals due to lack of options.

“People are wanting to get onto the housing ladder, finding that difficult with the current marketplace, but keen – if they can – to buy something off the plans.” He expected the trend to increase after the Government incentivised new builds.