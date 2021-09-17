Hamilton's million-dollar property market booms despite lockdown

Hamilton's median house price hit a record $840,000 in August, a jump of about $80,000 from July's median price.

Hamilton house prices have surged again, with almost a third of homes sold in the city fetching one million dollars or more in August.

The city’s median house price jumped $80,000 in a month and now sits at a record $840,000, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

And the REINZ figures don’t make happy reading for first-home buyers, with fewer than 12 per cent of Hamilton properties selling for $600,000 or less.

However, the prospect of the city’s median house price reaching $1 million in the near future looks remote, real estate bosses say.

Lugtons managing director Simon Lugton​ said new builds made up a “good proportion” of house sales in August which pushed up the city’s median house price, and lockdown limited the number of properties for sale.

“Buyer demand has remained pretty constant, but the supply got interrupted,” Lugton said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The rising cost of building new homes is translating into higher sale prices.

Twelve months ago, property sales under $600,000 made up almost 30 per cent of the Hamilton market. That shrunk to less than 12 per cent in August – a trend Lugton expects will continue.

“Eventually we’ll get to a point where it will be only one or two-bedroom places that sell for under $600,000,” he said.

The boom in $1m property sales isn’t confined to the city’s north-east, with developers across the city willing to pay seven-figures for houses sitting on large sections.

Despite the recent spike, Lugton doesn’t expect the median house price to threaten $1m anytime soon.

“From October 1, banks will limit those buyers that don’t have 20 per cent equity. A 20 per cent deposit on a $1m property is of course $200,000 and how many buyers have got that to put down?”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton's median house price increased 28 per cent in the 12 months to August.

Harcourts Hamilton director Campbell Scott​ said August’s spike in house prices should be viewed as an anomaly and expects the city’s median price to hover below $800,000 in the coming months.

First-home buyers and investors tend to use professional services which couldn’t be accessed during lockdown – so August’s sale figures were influenced by house sales at the higher end of the market.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The August price spike is an anomaly, influenced by lockdown, Harcourts Hamilton director Campbell Scott said.

“As first-home buyers and investors come back into the mix, I think you’ll see the median house price settle down on something probably south of $800,000,” Scott said.

Hamilton’s housing market will remain tough for first-home buyers though, with properties selling for $600,000 or less tipped to get scarcer.

Scott expects the city's median house price to reach the high $800,000s or low $900,000s during the next 12 months.

“I think most people, market commentators and economists, agree that while house prices are still increasing, the rate of increase is starting to decline,” he said.

“If we get interest rate increases in 2022, house price increases may still happen, but it will be to a lesser extent.”