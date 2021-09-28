'Eat noodles while you finish your degree': Is the student allowance payment too rigid to meet inflated housing costs?

Tom Turner, 22, and partner Simone Zoellner, 21, have taken up a romantic lifestyle living on a yacht while escaping Wellington's escalating rent prices.

Advocates say Wellington’s overpriced rental market leaves students with three options: abandon their studies, abandon the city, or accumulate thousands of dollars in student debt.

Teresa Davenport​, however, was presented with a fourth option when she contacted Studylink. “They basically told me to eat noodles while you finish your degree,” the 19-year-old environmental studies' student said.

Davenport lives with three other students in a two-bedroom flat in central Wellington, paying $240 a week to share a converted lounge as bedroom with her partner. She studies full-time at Victoria University of Wellington and receives the means-tested student allowance and accommodation benefit, slightly more than $300 in total. She supplements that income by working ten hours a week.

But, soon, her partner is moving out – and she doesn’t know how she’ll be able to afford rent on her own.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Student Teresa Davenport doesn’t know how she’ll continue to pay rent at her Wellington flat. “I’m at a dead end,” she says.

She could apply for a weekly living costs payment, but doesn’t want to saddle herself with an even bigger student loan. She would work more, if she could – but, as it stands currently, that extra money would be deducted from her student allowance.

And with rents in Wellington higher than anywhere else in the country, there were fears the situation would only get worse.

Davenport believes part of the solution is to remove thresholds for the student allowance. “I would like to see the student allowance made available to everyone, and there should not be a cap on how much you can work,” she said.

“We shouldn’t be expected to live in poverty ... I shouldn’t have to live with my significant other in order to afford a rental in Wellington.”

Ministry of Education group manager tertiary Katrina Sutich​, however, said the student allowance was increased annually based on inflation, and those settings were unlikely to change

“The threshold is balanced to ensure that paid work doesn’t undermine a student’s studies,” she said. “The Government has no plans to increase the personal income threshold above current inflation adjustments due to concerns that this could incentivise less study.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Davenport doesn’t think she can afford to pay rent at her central Wellington flat on her own. “I shouldn’t have to live with my significant other in order to afford a rental in Wellington.”

In 2018, the Government had increased living cost payments and student allowances by $50 per week, and would increase them again by $25 per week from April next year.

Students were expected to contribute to the cost of studying through holiday earnings, part-time work, as well as help from parents, or partners, Sutich said.

Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association president Michael Turnbull​ said those current settings were insufficient and left students with few options.

“Imagine trying to study full-time, while working, and then also having to take out a student loan, just to pay rent in the capital city. That’s the reality for many students, and it’s ridiculous.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington has the highest rental costs in the country, and the fewest houses for sale.

Massey Wellington Students' Association president Tessa Guest​ said that reality meant, at the sharpest end, students sometimes lived in cars, couch-surfed while between flats, and accumulated large debts.

“I think priority definitely needs to be put on adjusting Government support for students. It’s evident that the structures and restrictions in place, for things like the student allowance, are not working.”

According to the New Zealand Union of Students’ Association, the maximum amount a student – not living with parents – qualified for through the student allowance and accommodation supplement was $370.51 per week. Students could borrow $239.76 for weekly living costs through the student loan scheme.

But the cost of living in Wellington, according to Victoria University of Wellington, was $460 a week for a single student.

Guest and Turnbull both wanted to see a universal education income: a weekly allowance available to all students that was based on the cost of living.

“Something like that would allow students to actually engage in their studies without burning out, or taking on massive loans that hinder their futures,” Turnbull said.