Fifty-four Wellington suburbs hit million-dollar mark, latest CoreLogic research shows

Seatoun is Wellington's priciest suburb with a median value of $1.93 million, according to research released by CoreLogic on Monday evening. (File photo)

Wellington’s suburbs have got pricier – now 54 of its suburbs have a median value of $1 million.

The increase in the region’s $1m suburbs was up from the 42 recorded last quarter and Seatoun was the priciest suburb at $1.93m, according to research released by property data provider CoreLogic on Monday.

Nearly every suburb in the country had price increases of more than 10 per cent over the past year – the areas which recorded the biggest increases in price were Manunui and Taumarunui in King Country, up 48.9 and 47.9 per cent to a median $306,950 and $315,550 respectively.

In Wellington, more than 70 suburbs were seeing dollar gains of $100,000 or more, while 20 of the region’s suburbs went beyond $300,000. Seatoun had a dollar gain above $400,000.

READ MORE:

* Homeowners cash in: Some suburbs' median prices jump $500k

* Here's where house prices have lifted 50 per cent

* Big mortgages, high risk for first-home buyers

* House values rocket more than $100,000 in most city suburbs nationwide



Brad Olsen​, principal economist and director at Infometrics, said CoreLogic’s latest research showed how further out of reach Wellington was for many buyers.

“The figures for Wellington didn't surprise me but it's demoralising for anyone wanting to get in the housing market,” Olsen said.

With 54 suburbs hitting the $1m mark, this meant people would need a deposit of about $200,000 – that was a lot of cash to stump up, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Fifty-four of Wellington’s 54 suburbs now have a median value of $1 million dollars. (File photo)

“The usual suburbs have got more expensive but we're also seeing in wider Wellington the continued impacts of house price growth such as Lower Hutt,” Olsen said.

“It's definitely a combination of the inability to afford property in central Wellington and Covid-19 also means we don't need to commute as much, so living further away from our workplaces is a much more viable and attractive option.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Brad Olsen, principal economist and director at Infometrics, says the usual suburbs have got more expensive but the impacts of house price growth could also be seen in wider Wellington, such as in Lower Hutt. (File photo)

The housing market was getting more expensive and Wellingtonians were choosing from a much more limited pool due to low housing stock, he said.

“It’s a tricky situation for anyone getting into the housing market.”

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson​ said the Wellington market had been strong for a number of years and it was inevitable there would be a boom with more suburbs reaching the million-dollar mark.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The Wellington housing market has been strong for a number of years, CoreLogic’s chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says. (File photo)

”Wellington does have support from that public sector with higher average wages and that does lend support to the market and helps push up prices a bit faster,” Davidson said.

”On the flip side, when you start from a higher level, you only need a small percentage to make a big change.”

The analysis confirmed the rampant and widespread upturn across almost all suburbs over the past year, he said.

Supplied CoreLogic’s Kelvin Davidson says the analysis confirmed the rampant and widespread upturn across almost all suburbs over the past year.

But the significant growth in values nationwide had resulted in many owners “earning” more on paper from simply having a property than going to work every day, he said.

“This is paper wealth effectively coming at the expense of non-owners, and unfortunately for would-be first-home buyers the figures highlight yet again the challenges they face,” Davidson said.

“While the dollar gains look good on paper, if you are an owner-occupier selling you are only going to get a big profit if you are looking to buy somewhere much cheaper, rather than trade up.”

Low mortgage rates and fewer listings had driven up values across the board, but next year’s outlook was for the pace of value growth to slow as tighter lending rules bit and mortgage rates went up, he said.