Cheaper than in most other places but $1m homes still common in Taranaki

Oakura has become Taranaki's first million-dollar suburb. The DIY baches that used to line the beach have almost all been significantly renovated or rebuilt entirely.

For generations a symbol of prestige and success, the million dollar home is now commonplace in Taranaki.

Close to 100 homes have been sold for over $1 million this year, already more than reached that level last year, which itself was almost double those that sold for a million in 2019.

While Auckland and Wellington’s boom property markets helped push the national average to $1m in September, Taranaki’s prices have historically been more affordable than the main centres.

In August, REINZ figures put the median price for a home in Taranaki at $565,000.

But that hides significant variation throughout the region, with New Plymouth prices higher than those in Stratford and Hāwera.

In June a home on Shortland St, in central New Plymouth, sold for $3,057,00, 70 per cent above its 2019 government valuation of $1.8m.

In South Taranaki in Patea house prices have more than doubled in the last two years, but the median sale price is still one of the lowest in the country at $242,400.

The property boom has helped push property prices in the beachside village of Oakura to an average of $1m, making the area the region’s first “million dollar suburb”.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The Village Mews is a new development in Oakura set to open soon.

Auckland-based Amy Cunningham, who grew up in Oakura, and is currently the managing director of The Village Mews residential and commercial development there, said the beachside homes in the area had changed markedly over the last 20 years.

“There's been a lot of renovating, you walk down Messenger Terrace and every house is a mansion now.”

Cummingham said some townhouses in the Mews development had already sold for more than $1m, and businesses were now moving into the retail spaces.

“Over the last 20 years there's been some really cool businesses pop up and there’s a bit more going on.

“There's the population for it.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Harcourts sales consultant Emma Taylor said Oakura was highly sought after due to its size and community feel.

Harcourts Sales Consultant Emma Taylor, who currently has the only listing in the village, said Oakura was attracting a mix of people.

“It’s a really small and sought after town, the community feel is still there and pulling people in.

“There’s a number of people who grew up in Oakura wanting to move back to raise families as well as out-of-towners looking to relocate.”

Out-of-town buyers often had more money to spend on property than local, Taylor said.

“And locals are competing with that.”

Taylor is among a small group able to move back into the town. She bought a home two years ago on the street she grew up on.

“Eighty per cent of the people on the street are the same who sponsored me for the 40-hour famine when I was 10 years old.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Barbara Olsen-Henderson doesn't think her vegan restaurant Lemonwood Eatery would have worked in Oakura a decade ago as the market wasn’t there for it.

Barbara Olsen-Henderson has lived in Oakura for 11 years and for three of those has been running the vegan Lemonwood Eatery on the main street. The town’s tastes has changed, she said, since she moved in.

She said when she first moved it was mainly retirees. Now there were a lot of young families.

The concept of a vegan eatery is one she doesn’t think would have worked a decade ago.

“There's more of a market for it now, I actually looked to open it three years before I did, but I don’t think I would have been nearly as successful.”

Olsen-Henderson had also noticed changes in the local Four Square too, which is the only supermarket in the village, with them now stocking organic and plant-based products.

“Plant-based diets are becoming more mainstream, and then they were very fringe.