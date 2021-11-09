Govt to spend $282m building 1260 more affordable homes in five Auckland suburbs

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to allow more dense housing.

The Government will spend $282 million to build up to 1260 affordable homes in five Auckland suburbs.

The money, from the Housing Acceleration Fund (HAF), will pay for the extra homes, which are in addition to 2,500 homes already being supported by Government funding in Mt Roskill, Mangere, Tāmaki, Oranga and Northcote, Housing Minister Megan Woods said.

The $3.8 billion HAF was announced in March and has so far allocated $136m for an extra 2000 homes in Porirua.

“We’re stepping in with funding for these areas to fix decades of under-investment in infrastructure that will have wider benefits for the communities, including improved sewerage, and flood prevention,” Woods said.

Auckland has an estimated housing shortage of more than 25,000 homes and replacing ageing pipes and improving roading was “essential to future-proof and grow these communities”, she said.

“These [long-term projects] provide quality housing where it is needed most and the investment in infrastructure unlocks the potential for future market-led development.”

How much the homes will cost to buy, if they will be apartments or houses and who will be eligible to buy them is not yet known. Stuff has asked Woods’ office for more information.

The Government and Auckland Council have identified the chosen suburbs as areas where more growth is needed, with the Government putting in more money during this early step and the Council contributing later, Woods said.

“The HAF funding will also make a significant contribution to cleaning up the environment across many neighbourhoods, with the removal of contaminants such as asbestos, arsenic and lead as old homes are demolished.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Housing minister Megan Woods says the funding will fix decades of under-investment.

Improved traffic safety, increased access to public transport and new cycle and walkways are also included in the plan, the minister said.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said the funding would meet a need Auckland had been “calling for, for a long time”.

The five suburbs chosen for the improvement were “brownfield” sites where land had already been developed and had existing infrastructure, meaning it wouldn’t contribute to urban sprawl out from the city, he said.

“This is focusing on how we can better utilise the land within the city boundaries.”

However, Goff questioned if $282m would be enough.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Auckland needs 25,000 more homes to keep up with its growing population.

“Will it be sufficient? It's never sufficient when you look at the scale of the work that we have to do in Auckland, and the increasing cost of that work as the cost of infrastructure rises internationally.

“But it's a good first start,” Goff said.

This funding follows a joint bill between Labour and National which would force councils to allow more dense housing by allowing buildings of up to three storeys on most sites in cities without any need for resource consent from August 2022.

The bill is paired with a speed-up of the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD), which stops councils hindering development by banning height limits of less than six storeys and car parking requirements in urban areas.

Analysis from PWC suggests the changes will add between 48,200 and 105,500 new homes over the next five to eight years.