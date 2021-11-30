'Millionaire's paradise': Wellington home valuations jump 60.4 per cent

When the Middlemiss family moved from Kelburn in central Wellington to Churton Park 15 minutes from town, Lynley Middlemiss started her job as the family driver, completing up to six car trips a day – all in the name of home ownership.

Home values in every suburb throughout Wellington City now exceed $1 million, according to new council rating valuations – pushing home ownership even further away for first-home buyers.

The figures, which are produced by Quotable Value (QV) every three years, show a jump of 60.4 per cent in average residential house values across the city. In 2018, the last time homes were valued, there were just nine million-dollar suburbs. Now, every suburb is worth more than $1m, and there are four $2m suburbs: Seatoun, Oriental Bay, Roseneath and Kelburn.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen​ said the goal of owning a house in Wellington was now the domain of millionaires.

“The growth is astronomical,” he said. “Wellington really does seem to be millionaire’s paradise. The fact that now nowhere in Wellington is worth less than $1m – you have to be a wannabe millionaire to buy in the city now.”

Suburbs that are considered comparatively affordable – Tawa, Miramar, Strathmore Park, Paparangi, Woodridge and Newlands – all saw increases north of 65 per cent. Tawa West, among those suburbs, saw the biggest increase of 70.6 per cent.

By comparison, Mt Victoria and Thorndon saw smaller increases – 42 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively, although both suburbs inched towards an average value of $2m. Seatoun had the highest average value of $2.4m.

Olsen said the new average home value equated to a $286,000 deposit for first-home buyers. “You’re asking people to stump up a quarter million to even start to buy a house. The hurdles are enormous.”

Wellington City Council financial strategy and treasury manager Marty Read​ said it was important that property owners remembered a change in the rateable value of a property did not mean rates would change by a similar percentage.

The council used property values to allocate the rates it needed to collect between all ratepayers, he said. It didn’t collect more rates just because capital values had increased, and, therefore, it didn’t collect less rates if capital values decreased.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub​, however, said suburbs that had seen a higher rate of increase – for instance, Tawa – could expect a proportionate rates increase.

“I imagine there will be rates increases everywhere – It’s just the proportion of the rate of increase will be higher,” he said. “Let’s say if rates increase by 5 per cent in Tawa, it might increase by 3 per cent in Mt Victoria. But the difference will be that Mt Vic would be starting from a much higher level, because the average house value is much higher.”​

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert​, who chairs the council’s finance committee, said Eaqub’s assessment was correct. “That’s basically accurate,” she said. “We work out how much we need to run the city. Then that gets divvied up, based on capital value.”

Mayor Andy Foster​ said there would be a range of effects on different homeowners’ rates.

“It is going to have some adverse effects on some people, and some positive effects on other people ... Valuations are a time of shocks, sometimes.”

Commercial property values, meanwhile, had increased by a smaller amount – 36.1 per cent – and that was a possible bright spot for struggling inner-city businesses, Calvert said.

“They may see a reduction in their rates based on the current rate take. But that might mean that there’s an increase right across the board on the residential side.”

Councillor Rebecca Matthews​ called the situation “completely ludicrous”, and said it illustrated the need to build more houses.

“It shows how this is out of control, and we need to do more with the land that we have in Wellington City. I never want to hear from another property owner about reasons why we shouldn’t build more houses, and why we should protect single-unit dwellings in our inner-city suburbs.”

Olsen said land values had more than doubled – reaching an average of $985,000. “That bit of dirt under the ground of houses in Wellington has gone up and up,” he said. “In Wellington, land is scarce, and the physical limitations mean we can’t grow out to the same extent.”

Matthews said: “It’s there for everybody to see. And we need to do something about this urgently, especially considering there are other problems with supply chains and building. We need to get every other barrier out of the way.”

Harcourts real estate agent Debbie Cheah​ has worked in Tawa for 10 years and had lived in the suburb since migrating to New Zealand from Malaysia in 2005.

The suburb had undergone a transformation during that time, she said. The significant rateable value increase in the suburb was down to “prices being lower than other suburbs” three years ago.

Ray White real estate agent Pano Focas​ – who frequently lists properties in Seatoun – said $2.4m rateable values for homes in the suburb were “closer to those houses’ true market values”.

Tommy’s Real Estate sales director Nicki Cruickshank​ said the figures gave a new validity to house values that were inflated to begin with.

Homeowners sometimes “used [rateable valuations] to suit their own needs”, and this would become a problem for real estate agents in coming weeks, as homeowners assumed their homes were now worth more.