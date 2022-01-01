'More than a landlord': A place to dwell for 40 years, and counting

Francis Stewart, who also goes by the name the Anointed Created Adel, was sleeping in his car when he first moved to Wellington last year. He candidly describes his journey of seeing visions and feeding the hungry as a supervisor at the Free Store.

As Dwell Housing Trust celebrates 40 years in operation, chief executive Alison Cadman​ is thinking about the future. Ethan Te Ora reports.

Dwell is entering its fifth decade as it means to continue. Rather than blow out birthday candles, a team of builders dusts sawdust from the sturdy framework of yet another home.

Due for completion in April 2023, the development in the south-eastern Wellington suburb of Kilbirnie will boast 19 apartments, all of them set aside for low-income tenants. Around back, there’s a condemned building, until recently used by the owner’s son as a hangout for band practice. But Dwell also bought that property, with plans to demolish the structure and develop “around another 10 apartments” in its place.

Taken together, those apartment buildings will form a community unto themselves, one which is located at the heart of Kilbirnie: just minutes by foot to supermarkets, cafes, schools and other amenities. “It’s not just housing,” the trust’s chief executive Alison Cadman says. “It’ll give people the best chance to succeed.”

Cadman has made a career from creating conditions that turn a house into a home; the strong joinery where housing and community connect.

“We’ve got a tag-line – ‘more than a landlord’,” she says. “We want to ensure our tenants have access to supports they need to live well.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dwell chief executive Alison Cadman says a home is more than a house – it’s about “security, a place where you can be yourself, and meet your aspirations”.

The compass for her career goes back to childhood: Cadman was raised in a state house, just outside Dunedin, in the 1970s. “I understand how important it is – that shelter, that home. It’s about security, a place where you can be yourself, and meet your aspirations.”

She went on to work for Kāinga Ora, then known as Housing New Zealand, before moving into a role as a community development advisor at Wellington City Council.

Then, in 2003, she saw an opportunity to combine those interests – public housing and fostering community – when she joined Dwell, then known as the Wellington Housing Trust. She was the trust’s sole employee at that stage, and worked part-time. “The office was like a bloke’s shed: paint cans, ladders, everything all over the place,” she remembers.

Ross Giblin/Stuff These Kilbirnie apartments – also owned and built by Dwell – are just across the road from the site of a new development, expected to be completed in April 2023.

The genesis of Dwell goes back 40 years, taking in several name changes, as well as other changes to reflect growing housing need. The Wellington Housing Trust began operations as the Mt Victoria Housing Trust, in 1981, established by a group of inner-city churches, known as the Inner City Ministry, itself an antecedent of the Downtown Community Ministry (DCM). Those churches were concerned about the gentrification of Mt Victoria, which left low-income tenants with few rental options.

The trust acquired funding from the Government, and a few months later bought its first house, at 60 Elizabeth St, for $24,000. (That house, no longer owned by Dwell, was recently valued at $1.55 million.) In its early years, it managed a small portfolio of properties, but reconfigured its approach in the early 2000s, selling off older Mt Victoria homes in favour of modern, lower maintenance properties.

“The buzzword is ‘pivoting’ – we’ve been doing that for 40 years,” Cadman says, referring more broadly to changes in the housing sector, often thrust upon the trust with the changing priorities of Government. “Here comes the change, and we change.”

Dwell, in its current iteration, is only eight years old – formed after a merger between the Wellington Housing Trust and Mahora House Incorporated, in 2013. The biggest change in the trust’s history occurred six years earlier, when Dwell became a housing developer, as well as a housing provider. Since 2007, its built 36 houses, across four separate developments.

Dwell’s longest-held property – 5 Stoke St, in Newtown – has been under its ownership for 33 years. It was the site of the initial development, completed in 2009, transforming flats for 16 people, into townhouses for 36 people. “There’s a real need for housing, and that means building more houses,” Cadman says.

Dwell now houses 200 people across 100 tenancies, owning 46 homes in total, while managing tenancies across an additional 32 properties. More than half of those tenants come from the Ministry of Social Development’s social housing register. Those low-income tenants are eligible for the income-related rental subsidy, paying 25 per cent of their income towards rent while the Government tops up the rest.

However, Dwell also facilitates shared-living arrangements – adults living together in one house, who typically come to the trust through mental health support services. Dwell runs a small shared home ownership programme, and also manages a small number of tenancies for an iwi whenua trust.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Community housing providers – otherwise known as CHPs – are can operate with more flexibility than other social housing providers, in terms of finance and tenancy models, Dwell chief executive Alison Cadman says.

“Our vision is to create those mixed communities. If we do a development, we want to do some public housing, some affordable rentals, and some homeownership.” In this way, community housing providers (CHPs) play an important role in the social housing ecosystem, able to operate with “more flexibility than Kāinga Ora, or a council housing provider”, Cadman says.

The trust now employs six full-time staff – all of them women – alongside various contractors. The makeup of that team is a point of pride for Cadman, with women still vastly underrepresented in the building sector. “Now, we’re a not-for-profit business; a professional organisation,” she says.

Dwell was recently given a sizeable donation from a private trust: $1m a year – for the next five years – which will help the provider continue to build.

“That’s the community in community housing.” And Cadman says Dwell has been well-served by that community through the years – architects, builders, and other contractors “who do that little extra to help us, because they can see the extreme [housing] need”.

Cadman has seen attitudes towards housing change over 18 years. “People used to say to me: ‘we don’t have a problem with housing’. But, now, everyone has a story about housing, whether it's them themselves paying too much rent, or their children not being able to afford to buy a first home, or someone they know who’s about to lose their house.”

This week, Cadman was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit “for services to community and housing”. At first, the offer came as a shock. Cadman decided to accept the honour as a way to help “raise the profile” of the work Dwell does – as well as the work done by other community housing providers around the country.

“Personally, I feel really proud at being recognised for leading our organisation to become developers of houses. We build houses. It’s a great privilege to do that; you’re providing people with a basic human need: a home.”