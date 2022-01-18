The big shift: Search for an affordable housing market

Jonathan and Rebecca Haste with dog Daisy at their new home in Invercargill after moving south from Marlborough.

Jonathan Haste and his young family are taking a “leap of faith” shifting to Invercargill despite never previously visiting the city.

A key factor behind the move for Haste, his wife Rebecca, and their three daughters to relocate from Marlborough was the housing affordability in Southland.

The Hastes rented in Renwick, a town just out of Blenheim, after previously living in Auckland, and believed buying their own home in the Marlborough town had become unrealistic.

According to Quotable Value Ltd the Marlborough District’s average house price sits at $734,161, while Invercargill finished 2021 with an average of $486,715.

On Monday, Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) released figures which showed a record 21.3 percent median house price for Southland, from $375,000 in December 2020 to $455,000 in December 2021.

Even so, Haste said Invercagill still stuck out in their search for an affordable place to buy.

“I think every New Zealander wants to buy a house, don’t they? The reality is I either move somewhere I can buy a house or I stay somewhere and be miserable wishing I could own a house.”

Haste, who works in informational technology, and his wife in the education sector, have both been able to secure work in Invercargill.

They have bought a house in the suburb of Grasmere for just over $400,000.

They snapped up the home without visiting it in person. Instead, they took a virtual tour of the property through a real estate agent and got a builder to provide a report.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jonathan and Rebecca Haste at their new home in Invercargill.

Southland Real Estate agent Sean Bellew, who has been in the real estate industry for 32 years, said genuine interest has ramped up from people wanting to relocate to Invercargill, given New Zealand’s average house price had tipped over the $1 million mark for the first time.

Property data company CoreLogic's House Price Index says New Zealand finished 2021 with an average price at $1,006,632 and record-breaking annual growth of 27.4 percent.

The average Auckland price was $1.42m, with Tauranga and Wellington the next most expensive at $1,139,186 and $1,125,729 respectively.

Bellew said he sold a property on Christmas Eve to a retired couple from Mt Maunganui who were relocating to Invercargill despite also never previously visiting the city.

They advised him they wanted to sell up in the hot market of Mt Maunganui and buy in the cheaper market of Invercargill for lifestyle reasons, Bellew said.

Bellew often fielded interest during the holiday period from visitors who wanted to get a gauge of the Invercargill real estate market.

However, in previous years most of that interest had turned out to be “Christmas tyre kickers”, Bellew said.

During this year’s holiday period Bellew said the intent was genuine from people from outside the region looking to relocate.

“The inquiries you get you have to take seriously because they are coming.”

Bellew also fielded interest from two prospective North Island buyers who were in town in the first week of 2022, but they both snapped up properties before he got to show them around.

“They are keen to get into the market. They were both from the North Island and looking to relocate.”

It was the prospect of selling up elsewhere in New Zealand, buying in Invercargill, and having some cash left over to live comfortably which had piqued the interest, according to Bellew.

Harcourts Invercargill manager Wayne Ellis said there had to be a tipping point where soaring house prices in other of New Zealand prompted more people to consider relocating to the Southland market.

“It’s less stress that comes with living on debt, which is a big part of what is happening further up north,” Ellis said.

“You can actually enter the market [in Southland] and still have some cash in the pocket, in terms of your wage all not going to a mortgage repayment.”

Ellis expected an increase in interest from first home buyers relocating to Southland to get themselves into the market.

“Those that are trying to get into the market I think are struggling to gather the deposit. So I suppose they are getting a wee bit impatient and thinking there is got to be better options.”

He didn’t expect to see an influx of first home buyers buying rental investments in Invercargill, but continuing to live in the bigger centres, because those buyers would not dip into their Kiwisaver funds for investment properties.

Added to affordable housing was the need for job opportunities to lure people to Southland.

Ellis felt Southland was well positioned in that space.

“The rural market seems to be ticking away quite nicely and there’s obviously a boom on the commercial building activity. I think Tiwai are crying out for workers, so employment is really strong.”