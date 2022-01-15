The Wellington luxury townhouse development that is pleasing neither the Nimbys nor the Yimbys

About 140 houses sold for $2 million or more in Wellington City throughout 2021, according to data from homes.co.nz.

It was the most expensive house sold in Wellington last year, and one of the capital’s oldest residences. With six bedrooms and four bathrooms, manicured lawns, a pool and tennis court, and panoramic views over the city and harbour, it fetched $6.5 million.

But by the end of the year, the palatial Kelburn house was gone. Demolished. In its place: 11 two-storey townhouses are going up.

And in a unique achievement at this moment of housing crisis, the development has annoyed Nimbys and Yimbys alike.

The Yes-in-my-backyard crowd wonders if even more homes could have gone onto the 1598 square-metre section. Meanwhile, the Not-in-my-backyarders raise concerns about parking and noise on their dress circle street.

The site is being developed Kurt Gibbons​​, who also has luxury townhouse projects on the go in Northland, Karori, Rongotai, Seatoun, Island Bay and Berhampore, according to the Gibbons Co website.

Gibbons declined to comment on the development, but the company website says the “Central Villas” will offer “luxury living in a bustling CBD location,” with 11 two-storey, architecturally designed townhouses, each with a parking space.

They are projected to be ready in June.

But the medium-density development has been met with quiet indifference and guarded praise from progressive housing voices, alongside predictable complaints from neighbours.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The section at 36 Central Terrace in Kelburn today, as seen through the window of next-door neighbour Robin Buxton, resident on the street since 1979.

Pro-housing density city councillor Rebecca Matthews​ wondered whether the development could have offered even more homes.

“It’s hard – that kind of development is almost on the right track,” she said. “But it’s true that in the inner suburbs, we want to go higher, when the site allows.”

Max Rashbrooke, an expert on wealth inequality who lives on the downhill fringes of Kelburn, said the development would do little to tackle the housing crisis.

“It’s really just one wealthy style of living, replacing another wealthy style of living,” he said. “The developer will make a huge profit, as developers always have done throughout Wellington’s history.”

Supplied A 3D rendering of the luxury townhouses destined for 36 Central Terrace (upper left), taken from resource consents submitted to Wellington City Council. An aerial view of the street, showing the proposed layout of the development (lower left). Further renderings of the planned homes (right).

Meanwhile, neighbours, some of whom attempted to veto the development, have familiar concerns.

“The people who buy [the townhouses] are going to lead a certain kind of lifestyle,” next-door neighbour Robin Buxton​ said.

“They’re going to own several cars. Where are they going to park? They’ll, inevitably, clog up the street.”

Each townhouse will come with a single car park, according to resource consents.

homes.co.nz The 450 square-metre, six-bedroom property at 36 Central Tce had stood since 1901, passing through the hands of four owners – including some of Wellington’s oldest families – before being demolished by its fifth owner.

The 450sqm house that used to stand at 36 Central Tce was built in 1901, and was associated with old money and new money alike.

The most recent owners were Campbell Gower​, chief executive of baby buggy company phil&teds, and Ann-Louise Gower​. They bought the house for $4.2m in 2008.

The house had been “substantially renovated in the 1990s”, Campbell Gower said, and he was weighing up further renovations when Gibbons made an offer too good to refuse. “It was my asset for a while, and now it’s his asset to do with as he wishes.”

Buxton, whose own family have lived next door since 1909, spins winding stories linking the former property to some of New Zealand’s oldest families, among them the Marsdens and the Riddifords.

The suburb of “Kelburne” – as it was then known, named after Viscount Kelburne, ​governor of New Zealand between 1892 and 1897 – was established in 1896.

The section now known as 36 Central Tce was subdivided that same year. Arthur Young​ paid £1770 to build a house on the section in 1901, with the history books recording it as “one of the first to appear on the scene”.

Young sold it to Morvyn Williams​ in 1944 and his wife Philippa, née Riddiford, later joined him on the title. Williams was descended from Bishop Henry Williams​, a missionary who came to New Zealand alongside Samuel Marsden​, in 1823.

The house was sold to Ashleigh and Michael Ogilvie-Lee​ for $1.1m, in 1995, then to the Gowers.

That history came to an end last year.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen​, who once lived on Central Tce in “a classic damp student flat,” said deluxe townhouses ultimately wouldn’t “solve the housing crisis” – but 11 dwellings instead of one was a hopeful development.

Future buyers would likely leave behind houses elsewhere, which could then be developed “on a larger scale, perhaps more affordably,” he said.

Rashbrooke, likewise, wasn’t opposed to the development – density of any kind being a good thing. This specific development, however, was tangential to the larger issue: the need to deliver thousands of houses that were “actually affordable to ordinary, and poorer Wellingtonians”.