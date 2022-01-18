The Upper Hutt suburb that went from ugly duckling to the biggest housing price jump in Wellington

About 140 houses sold for $2 million or more in Wellington City throughout 2021, according to data from homes.co.nz.

Twenty years ago, when developer Malcolm Gillies​ built the suburb of Riverstone Terraces in Upper Hutt, demand was so low that he literally gave away a section for free to drum up interest.

Now, the median house value in the suburb is $1.26 million – with that value increasing by 36 per cent over the last 12 months, according to new figures from CoreLogic.

No other suburb in the Wellington region saw a larger percentage increase across the year.

Every suburb in the region, however, saw its median value increase by at least 11 per cent. There are now 67 suburbs worth $1m or more – up from 52 suburbs three months ago, and 42 suburbs six months ago.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Riverstone Terraces sections are generous sizes. Pictured is 71 Kirton Drive with its 2406 sqm section.

Gillies thought “generously-sized sections, sometimes 2000 square metres” were the fuse for the house price boom at Riverstone Terraces.

That was in stark contrast to the early 2000s when selling houses in the emerging suburb was “a nightmare”: a state of affairs which inspired the free-section publicity stunt, alongside an advertising campaign that used the phrase “spouting houses continuously”.

“Those sections were about $75,000 a pop from memory,” Gillies said. “Very cheap. We sold 76 sections in a market where no-one wanted them.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Upper Hutt suburb of Riverstone Terraces has gone from rags to riches – at first no-one wanted to live there, now the median value of its houses has reached $1.26 million, amid house price rises everywhere. Pictured: Kirton Dr, looking down towards Betty Watt Gr.

It’s a rags-to-riches tale which even homeowners from the suburb are reluctant to celebrate.

Kris Sanderson​ is one such owner. She and her husband bought a four-bedroom house along Betty Watt Gr for $520,000, in 2013. Homes.co.nz estimates the house would sell for $1.38m today, almost doubling its 2019 rateable value of $750,000.

Sanderson said the situation inspired mixed emotions.

“There are two words for it: disgusting, and yippee. Disgusting, because it's putting property out of reach for so many people. Then, as an owner, the feeling is hurrah. But then again, it’s only paper money ... most other houses have gone up the same.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Upper Hutt suburb of Riverstone Terraces still has lots of lush native bush.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen​ agreed that the news left a sour taste. “It’s not surprising, but it is depressing. These numbers, over and over again, are demoralising for Wellingtonians.”

House prices were now “leaps and bounds” beyond what an average household could reasonably afford. In that way, the gap between homeowners and those desperate to buy continued to grow.

Even just capital gains for homeowners – in most cases more than $100,000 over the last year – far eclipsed what an average Wellington household made in a year, Olsen said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Views from the Riverstone Terraces development in Upper Hutt.

CoreLogic NZ’s chief property economist, Kelvin Davidson,​ said the bubble was about to pop.

“New Zealand’s housing market is due to slow down this year as affordability bites, mortgage rates rise, and lending rules tighten. With more choice on the market for buyers, we would expect a dampening on prices.”

It was true that the same was predicted last year, Davidson said – but this time would be different due to the “sheer number of factors” suggesting a long overdue slow-down.

Olsen, however, didn’t think it was appropriate to think hopefully about the housing market just yet.

“We might finally stop kicking the can so far down the road, but the amount of cash you have to save up to buy a house will still be an eye-watering amount.

“We have run out of adjectives to describe the housing market, and sometimes the best ones are unprintable.”

The new $1m suburbs in Wellington were Berhampore, Johnsonville, Newtown, Paparangi and Tawa in Wellington City; Alicetown, Epuni, Fairfield, Harbour View, Kelson, Maungaraki, Normandale in Lower Hutt; Pukerua Bay on the Kāpiti Coast; and Riverstone Terraces in Upper Hutt.

Seatoun is Wellington’s most expensive suburb at $2.12m.

A total of 698 suburbs around the country recorded a median house value increase of at least 20 per cent in 2021.