Grudging bargains: Wellington suburbs with the most affordable houses

About 140 houses sold for $2 million or more in Wellington City throughout 2021, according to data from homes.co.nz.

Wellington’s ever-decreasing list of suburbs priced under $1 million may throw up a few so-called bargains – but new data suggests the housing affordability crisis has warped expectations.

There are now 67 suburbs with median house values worth $1m or more throughout the region, according to CoreLogic figures. Just 38 suburbs are worth less than $1m, and 16 suburbs are worth less than $800,000.

But houses for sale in those suburbs were hundreds of thousands of dollars cheaper even just a few years ago. In some cases, a first-home buyer might’ve bought one for less than $160,000, which is how much the median house price rose in the last year alone.

In one example, the estimated sale price of the cheapest house for sale in Lower Hutt equals the highest paid for a home in one of its suburbs 10 years ago.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A house estimated to sell for $885,000 might seem like a bargain in today’s market. That same house, on Shearer Cr in Naenae, sold for $330,000 in October 2017.

Lower Hutt

The cheapest house for sale in Lower Hutt is peeling on one side like a bad sunburn. But if you’re looking to scratch the homeownership itch, this three-bedroom home on Bexley Gr might be your best bet – estimated to sell for $585,000, a genuine bargain at almost $200,000 below the median house value in Wainuiomata.

But later, casting an eye over historic property records, you might feel duped. The estimated sale price of $585,000 is equivalent to the highest price paid for any home in the Lower Hutt suburb of Waiwhetū during 2012. The exact same house on Bexley Gr sold for $278,000 – less than half the price – just three years ago, and only $54,000 at the turn of the millennium.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff If estimates are correct, this three-bedroom house on Bexley Grove – the cheapest house with three bedrooms or more currently listed in Lower Hutt – would equal the highest price paid for any Lower Hutt house in 2012.

A three-bedroom house in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae might also seem competitively priced at first blush, seeking enquiries over $785,000. The 1940s house “needs some TLC”, yet has good bones and occupies a sizeable 571sqm section.

However, in a seller’s market, homes.co.nz estimates the doer-upper’s dream on Shearer Cr will actually fetch $885,000, leaving presumably little for those doing-up costs. That’s a 165 per cent increase on when the house last sold in October 2017, for $330,000; and a 608 per cent increase from the sale price in November 2001 ($125,000).

Porirua

The third most-affordable suburb in the Wellington region – Cannons Creek, with a median house value of $692,400 – includes some of the cheapest houses for sale today. (The most-affordable suburb is also in Porirua; Waitangirua, with a median value of $663,000.)

KEVIN STENT/Stuff On the market with no price listed, but a homes.co.nz estimate of $750,000, this house on Sievers Gr in Cannons Creek sold for $80,000 in 2000.

A drab three-bedroom house on Sievers Gr boasts imitation wood flooring and “neutral carpets”, with the listing agent suggesting potential buyers might look to redecorate with “pops of colour”. The agent also makes a virtue of compliance with minimum legal standards around heating, ventilation and draught-stopping – not always a given for Wellington’s mouldy housing stock.

There isn’t a price listed, but Homes.co.nz estimates the house will sell for $750,000 – almost $60,000 more than the median house value in the suburb.

When the house last sold five years ago, it fetched less than a third of that price, $228,000. Wind the clock back to January 2000, and the house sold for $80,000 – less than 10 per cent of its estimated worth.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff This house on Mangaroa Hill Rd, in Upper Hutt, is estimated to sell for $1m – but sold for $345,000 a little longer than four years ago.

Upper Hutt

Upper Hutt has fewer sub million-dollar suburbs than Lower Hutt, the figures perhaps skewed by boom-time development in the area driving up prices.

Māoribank is now Upper Hutt’s only suburb with a median value worth below $800,000. A three-bedroom house with an arching roof, on Mangaroa Hill Rd, invites buyers to “occupy, invest or land bank”.

However, bucking trends in the suburb, the house is predicted to sell for around $1m. In September 2017, it sold for $340,000.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff This three-bedroom apartment (brown exterior) on Hanson St had an RV of $380,000 in 2013. Now, it’s projected to sell for $895,000.

If measured in takeout coffee cutbacks – as one economist suggested earlier this week before incurring social media’s wrath – the sale price adds up to 250,000 cups, priced conservatively at $4. Simply stumping up a 20 per cent deposit in the next two years would mean curbing your caffeine intake by 68 cups a day.

Wellington

A trifecta of suburbs in Wellington City are still valued at less than $1m – the often-single-room apartment cornucopias of Te Aro, Pipitea and Mt Cook.

The latter includes one of the more-affordable listings on the market: an 81sqm, three-bedroom apartment. Listed as priced by negotiation, homes.co.nz estimates the home will sell for $895,000.

The listing agent says the buyer can “sit back and watch your returns outstrip your bank term deposits”, and a cursory glance over recent property valuation records gives precedent to that thought. The RV in September 2015 was $380,000, less than half the estimated sale price.

Sub-$1m suburbs in the Wellington region, in ascending order: