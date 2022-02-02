House price rises are not out for the count just yet, CoreLogic says

Auckland’s rate of price increases picked up in January, which left the region’s average at $1.47 million.

There was a surprise uptick in house price increases nationwide in January, but it does not mean the market is again on the rise, a property researcher says.

The average national price rose 2.1 per cent to $1.02 million in January, according to CoreLogic’s latest house price index, which uses a rolling three month collection of sale prices. This was an increase on the 1.9 per cent rate recorded in December.

On an annual basis, prices increased by 27.5 per cent, down from 27.6 per cent at the end of last year.

Auckland’s prices were up 3.3 per cent in January and 26.6 per cent annually to a regional average of $1.47m. In December, the monthly increase was 1.7 per cent, while they were up 24.9 per cent annually.

Prices eased off in Wellington and Christchurch, with the annual rate of increase dropping to 29 per cent and 35 per cent, from 30.6 per cent and 38 per cent respectively. This left their average prices at $1.13m and $750,979.

Tauranga’s prices also picked up pace in January, up 31.3 per cent annually to $1.16m, while Dunedin had the slowest annual increase with 20.6 per cent which left its average at $714,945.

But CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said the national increase, which was dragged up by strength in the Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga markets, disguised variability around the country.

This was particularly evident in the smaller centres, where all but Rotorua had a reduction in the rate of annual increases, he said.

Rotorua’s rate rose to 18.9 per cent, but it remained the lowest. Whanganui, Kāpiti Coast, Gisborne and Lower Hutt all had their annual increase rates drop by more than 3.5 per cent.

On a monthly basis, prices in Nelson, Queenstown, Lower Hutt and Whanganui declined. In Queenstown prices were down for the second month in a row, but it still had the highest average price in the country at $1.15m.

Goodall said there was still momentum in the market but, despite the slight uptick, it was tailing off due to the tougher lending environment, higher mortgage rates, an increase in listings and uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.

Activity levels seemed to have passed their peak, and that would lead to a clearer slowdown in prices after a lag of a few months, he said.

“Conditions are very different to the same time a year ago when persistently high buyer demand, assisted by low interest rates and low advertised supply saw price increases rapidly accelerate.

“There is now mounting evidence prices could slow in the coming months with some areas more vulnerable than others.”

In the latest Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) survey, which was released on Tuesday, it said New Zealand faced the risk of a large fall in house prices.

But Goodall said while the country might be vulnerable to some price declines, significant falls seemed unlikely, due to the strength of the labour market.

Homeowners have had their mortgage resilience tested at higher interest rates and unless they lose their job or a significant proportion of their income they are unlikely to want to sell their property, he said.

“It is more complex for investors, especially if they have owned their property for under five years, but the Government’s tax policies are more likely to deter them from buying, rather than encourage a massive investor sell-off.”

The last time there was a significant fall in prices was during the global financial crisis when they dropped 10 per cent, but banks were part of the problem then, he said.

“Now they are not. They have credit and, although it is necessary to jump through more hoops to get it, it is available.”

If there was a “massive” 30 per cent drop in prices, it would take prices back to where they were about 18 months ago, he said.

Many economists expect prices to fall this year but, to date, most have picked declines of about 4 per cent to 5 per cent. At the steeper end of the range, ANZ’s forecast was for a 7 per cent fall.

Meanwhile, the latest Knight Frank Asia-Pacific housing market review showed Auckland had the second-highest annual price increases in the region with 21.3 per cent. It followed Sydney, which had annual increases of 24 per cent.

Knight Frank’s Asia Pacific head of residential, Victoria Garrett, said a repeat of last year’s price performance in Auckland was unlikely with the rate of increase likely to slow over the course of this year.