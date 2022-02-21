Families carving up land to house grown-up children and grandparents

John Lawson knows what the property market is like at the moment, and, on the hunt to downsize, is offering to trade his home with someone else.

With ballooning land and property prices, more families are exploring intergenerational subdivision options to provide housing for loved ones.

Whether it is buying a plot of land in the country with enough room for multiple homes, or slicing off the backyard to give to the kids, people seem to be increasingly keen to keep it in the family.

Housing affordability has deteriorated to the worst level on record, with the average property worth 8.8 times the average income at the end of last year, property analyst CoreLogic said in its latest housing affordability report.

Rob Hard​ of Upper Hutt, has bought just over 4 hectares near Greytown, in Wairarapa, with plans to relocate a home for his family with enough room for a minor dwelling for his father nearby.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Rob Hard, of Upper Hutt, is embarking on subdivision development with plans to house three generations of his family.

He envisaged when his teenage sons got a bit older he could provide the land to give them the option for their own housing developments in the future.

“Because you do want to give your kids a bit of a hand up in life,” he said.

Hard deals in real estate in the Wellington region and said he was also seeing more interest in the market for multiple dwelling properties.

“People often want it all under the same roof with parents coming to live with them, or they want a little granny flat type situation.”

While urban property owners with large enough sections had been carrying out infill subdivisions for some time, real estate agents were noticing many of those were now with family in mind.

South Wairarapa real estate agent Benn Milne​ said over the last two years he had noticed a trend in property owners subdividing land with multiple lots, often with some provision for family members.

“Parents that own a decent-size section are carving a bit of land off for their kids. It’s certainly not a silver spoon situation, the kids are having to front up with some of the costs for it.”

Anji Foster Property The Lubich-Sparagna family lives off-grid high on Southernthread Road in Brooklyn, Wellington. They are subdividing a 1ha plot so others can do likewise.

Mike Shaw, of AdamsonShaw​ surveyors, said family carving off titles in rural areas had always happened, but they were seeing more subdivisions of urban properties, if the financials stacked up.

He said in places where urban land was still reasonably affordable, such as Tararua District, there seemed to be more people subdividing sections for family members.

“It is happening, but I don’t know if it’s happening in large numbers residentially, because it’s hard. You’ve got a lot to pay to do a residential subdivision.”

Shaw said residential sections in Wairarapa were priced around $100,000 just post-GFC, but were now fetching more than $300,000, which had changed the dynamic on whether to subdivide larger lots.

Nicola Todd, of Hutt-based Cuttriss Consultants, said widespread subdivision was happening across the Wellington region, and accommodating family members was one of the drivers.

She said whether it be through family members providing land or people approaching landowners with a subdivisions proposal, there was a lot of interest in finding new ways of securing an affordable house lot.

“People are getting a bit more creative, particularly that younger generation, as to how they get into the market.”

SUPPLIED Prue Hamill, of Hamill Harcourts Realty, says she is seeing more examples of family connections in property and subdivision deals.

Masterton real estate principal Prue Hamill,​ of Harcourts Hamill Realty, said they were seeing more examples of family connections in property and subdivision deals.

“I’ve had retirees who have ended up going out and living with family, and they’ve divided off some land for them. That kind of thing is happening, which I think it rather nice- family looking after family.”

New Zealand’s median sale price had increased by 44 per cent since January 2020 to $880,000, according to REINZ.

Chief executive Jen Baird​ said rising house prices along with market headwinds such as stricter lending policies were making it challenging for some buyers.

“Over the last few years we have seen an increase in the number of people looking at different ways they can get onto the property ladder – some are grouping together with family or friends or using the ‘bank of Mum and Dad’ as a source of funds or equity.”