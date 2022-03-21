Auckland City median house price falls 19 per cent since peak in November

Valocity head of valuations James Wilson gives his take on what property prices will do in the coming year, and what trends might emerge.

The median house price in Auckland City has fallen by nearly a fifth since peaking in November, according to data from the Real Estate Institute.

The institute’s (Reinz) data shows the median price of residential properties in the city fell from about $1.54 million in November to $1.25m in February.

The fall was also noted by property data firm CoreLogic, which also recorded a 19 per cent median sale price drop between the December quarter and the year to date.​

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said the drop was in part due to a rise in the proportion of flats and apartments selling, and a fall in the number of freestanding homes sold, which was probably driven by house owners’ price expectations being too high.​

READ MORE:

* House sales plummet to new lows after shift in market sentiment

* Almost a quarter of property adverts on Realestate.co.nz dropped prices in February

* Investor says property market 'tanking' and auctions have had their day



Supplied Nick Goodall from CoreLogic says Auckland could be more vulnerable to price falls during the current credit crunch because of its high prices.

Goodall said flats (which included townhouses and terraced housing) and apartments (units within larger complexes) had traditionally been cheaper, resulting in owners’ expectations being more in-line with the falling market.

The owners of traditional houses that managed to sell were probably the ones accepting lower prices, Goodall said.

He said these probably included motivated sellers who had already bought another property and investors who would accept prices below what they would have been three months ago, given the capital gain was still large.

Goodall said first home buyers should be encouraged by falling median sale prices.​

“It does show an adjustment in the market where lower prices are being achieved,” he said.

Goodall said traditionally Auckland led price trends that later played out around the country. But that did not mean it would this time.

“It may be showing vulnerability sooner than some areas this time due to the higher average value and the fact that the current slowdown is driven by tightening credit conditions which affect the amount people can borrow,” he said.

How Auckland areas compare

Median prices in the Auckland region as a whole fell about 8 per cent since peaking in November, according to Reinz, but different areas fell by different degrees.

Other notable falls included Papakura, where median prices fell 18 per cent, and North Shore, where they fell 12 per cent since they peaked late last year.

The exception to the trend was Franklin district, where prices have risen 4 per cent since November to hit $1,015,000 in February. But this figure was $35,000 below the median price in January.

CoreLogic data showed Papakura’s median sale prices fell about 6 per cent since the last quarter of 2021, Manukau was down 13 per cent, and North Shore down 10 per cent.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Auckland traditionally leads property price trends, both as they increase and decrease.

Reinz produces another measure to track market movements called the house price index, which takes into account the attributes of homes being sold, such as land area, floor area, and number of bedrooms.

The index also showed a decrease in prices, albeit a far more modest one. In the three months to March the Auckland region fell 5.5 per cent​, although year-on-year it was still up 10.3 per cent.

Auckland City was down 6.4 per cent​ in the three months to March, Manukau City was down 6.9 per cent​, and North Shore City was down 4.6​ per cent. Franklin remained up 0.7 per cent​ in the three months to March and Rodney was also up 0.6 per cent​.

CoreLogic also maintained a median property value, which valued every property using an automated model, which Goodall said was not as affected by the type of property selling.

“According to our automated valuation model, the median value of all residential properties in Auckland City was $1.63m at the end of February and $1.64m at the end of November 2021. This is a fall of 0.8 per cent,” he said.

“For the super-city the median value of all properties has dropped from $1.27m to $1.26m over the same period, a drop of 1.3 per cent.”

How the type of properties selling has changed

So far this year, 45 per cent of sales have been houses, 26 per cent were flats, and 27 per cent were apartments.

The remaining 1 per cent were social houses.

When compared with the long-term average, Goodall said these figures represented a fundamental shift in what type of build was selling.

The three-year average for each of those property type proportions are 57 per cent houses, 18 per cent flats and 23 per cent apartments.

In the last quarter of 2021, 55 per cent were houses, 21 per cent flats and 20 per cent apartments.

Goodall said the changes may be in part due to Auckland having more apartments and flats than it had in the past.

Slowdown in sales

Data from Reinz’s monthly property report in February also show a rapid slowdown in sales.

The number of sales in the Auckland region were down 44 per cent in February compared with November, despite there being more properties on the market.

Realestate.co.nz figures show in February there were 23,270 properties on the market, a 47 per cent increase year-on-year, and Trade Me data shows the number of properties for sale increasing by more than 20 per cent year-on-year, reaching pre-Covid levels for the first time.

Despite the price and activity falls, prices are still well above where they sat before the boom created by Covid-19 relief measures began.