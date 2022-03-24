The tide has turned: price falls in suburbs nationwide

Valocity head of valuations James Wilson gives his take on what property prices will do in the coming year, and what trends might emerge.

Prices fell in 154 suburbs around the country in the three months to February, with 12 down by over 5 per cent, CoreLogic’s latest mapping analysis reveals.

Each of the 154 suburbs had price drops of over 1 per cent, but 94 of them were in Auckland, while 19 were in Dunedin, 14 in Lower Hutt, six in Hamilton, five in Kāpiti and four in Porirua.

All the suburbs with price falls of over 5 per cent were in Auckland, and a further 12 suburbs, also in Auckland, had falls of over 4 per cent.

Muriwai had the largest quarterly drop, with prices down 10.3 per cent to a median value of $1,337,650. In dollar terms, that equated to a fall of $153,600.

There was no trend as to what type of Auckland suburbs had price falls, with the analysis showing them scattered across the region.

They occurred in some prestige suburbs, such as Remuera and Epsom where prices were down 2.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent, or $68,100 and $66,200, respectively.

But they also hit some traditionally cheaper suburbs, such as Manurewa East and Auckland Central which had falls of 3.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent, or $31,700 and $22,200.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the patchiness of Auckland’s price falls was mirrored in other parts of the country where they were also scattered across value bands.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Central house prices fell by 3.6 per cent in the three months to February.

While Auckland was at the forefront, there was emerging weakness in parts of Hamilton, Napier/Hastings, Wellington (especially Lower Hutt), Kāpiti Coast, Dunedin and Queenstown, he said.

“The market proved highly resilient last year, maintaining feverish growth levels through Covid, snap lockdowns and border closures.

“But it has reached a clear turning point, as stretched affordability, higher mortgage rates and reduced credit availability cause growth rates to slow, or turn negative, in many areas of the country.”

The latest analysis focused on the three-month price change rather than the annual change previously used, and reflected the impact of changes to loan to valuation ratios, new lending rules, and the spread of Omicron, he said.

It revealed a marked turnaround from the last analysis, in which all 966 suburbs covered had an increase in their median value over 2021.

But the results were not all negative. Of the 960 suburbs analysed, over half (581) had price increases of at least 1 per cent over the three months to February.

There were nine suburbs, all in the North Island, where prices had increased at least 10 per cent, and another 90 suburbs had increases of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent.

Fordlands in Rotorua recorded the highest increase, up 15.4 per cent, or $61,000, to a median price of $457,850. It was followed closely by Leigh in Auckland, which was up 15 per cent, or $192,300, to $1,473,850.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Herne Bay remains the country’s most expensive suburb with a median price of $3,726,900.

In Tauranga and Christchurch, there were no suburbs that recorded price drops.

Herne Bay in Auckland remained the country’s most expensive suburb with a median price of $3,726,900, an increase of 3 per cent or $109,850. Cobden in Grey District was the most affordable suburb with a median of $231,900, up 1.4 per cent or $3,100.

Davidson said the results were mixed, but were what you would expect to see as sentiment began to turn, and provided a valuable indicator of the market’s “plateauing” trend.

A soft landing was still more likely than a big downturn, but the market would need to adjust to some economic uncertainty and higher mortgage rates, he said.

“Buyers and sellers will take some time to agree on where the new market normal lies, which will result in broadly flat housing prices at a national level. But falls in some areas will be offset by rises elsewhere.”

Earlier this week, new Real Estate Institute figures showed median prices in the Auckland region had fallen by about 8 per cent since peaking in November, but that different areas fell by different degrees.

On a national basis, the latest Quotable Value figures had the average national price down 1 per cent to $1,053,483 in February, while the Real Estate Institute’s latest house price index showed three consecutive months of price declines.