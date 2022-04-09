Wellington's red-hot house prices are finally cooling ... why, then, is no-one buying?

Beth Coughlan and her family are trying to sell their first home – but no-one is buying.

There are 2181 homes for sale across the Wellington region, more than at any point in the past seven years.

It’s a drastic reversal of recent trends. Consider that, in December 2020, there were just 346 homes for sale.

House prices, accordingly, have dipped – by 1.5 per cent during the last quarter, according to valuation company Quotable Value, with claims that some sellers have lowered prices by up to 20 per cent.

Economists and real estate agents all have their own jargon to describe the turnaround: “A buyer’s market.” “A shift in momentum.” “The bottom end of the market is sagging.” “The bottom has fallen out.”

Beth Coughlan​ has a phrase of her own: “quite disappointing”. At the start of the year, the Coughlans listed their first family home, in the Lower Hutt suburb of Naenae, for enquiries over $859,000. No-one was interested. They dropped the price to $815,000, then $759,000 and, now, earlier this week, $699,000.

“The market did need to change, I think we could all agree on that,” Coughlan said. “But it is really disheartening, as a vendor, to not know how long you’ll be sitting there.”

Coughlan was instead holding onto the consolation that they should “be able to buy in the same market” – eventually. “It’s just getting it sold – you can’t buy until you’ve sold.”

ANZ Bank chief economist Sharon Zollner​ said the family had little to worry about.

“It’s a more stressful market to sell in, but they’ll get it back when they’re the buyer, and they buy a house that’s been marked down by $250,000,” she said.

“The people I feel sorry for are the ones who’ve just stretched themselves to the absolute max for a house that’s now worth 5 per cent less before the ink’s even dried.”

It’s just the beginning, experts predict, with ANZ picking prices to fall by 10 per cent over the next year.

That’s hardly a course correction though, given house price growth in Wellington peaked at 36 per cent per annum in October last year. A 10 per cent drop in Wellington City, for instance, would place the average house price at $1.12m – bringing prices back in line with March 2021.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The three-bedroom house in Naenae was originally listed for enquiries over $859,000, but has since dropped to enquiries over $699,000.

Tommy's Real Estate sales director Nicki Cruickshank​ estimates sellers already face a 10 per cent drop “from what their expectations might’ve been”, and house price reporting would take “two or three months” to catch up to that reality.

She attributes falling prices to “more supply than demand”, with frenzied sellers coming late to a dying party.

“Most people believed they should get on the market quickly – thinking it’s the top of the market – but the top of the market was probably in October,” Cruickshank said.

Professionals Redcoats listing agent Shane Brockelbank​ said there was now “a two-tier market” across the region. The top tier was made up of “nice, well-maintained homes”, which were still getting “good offers, and multiple offers”. Ex-rentals, meanwhile, were languishing.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Troy Blaikie and Amber Vis bought their first home in February, after saving for five years.

“They would’ve traditionally sold to an investor, who was going to rent it out – or a first-home buyer who was going to move in, and make it their own,” Brockelbank said.

“An investor won’t touch an old build now because of the tax deductibility rules. First-home buyers aren’t buying them, because it’s hard for them to get money.”

And that was also bad news for renters – particularly those on lower incomes – with even fewer options, while houses waited for buyers, he said.

Other experts pointed to “a perfect storm” of factors blocking first-home buyer aspirations: higher interest rates, Reserve Bank changes to low-deposit loans, controversial Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) requirements, and the rising cost of living.

“First-home buyers are realising there may be a better time to buy than now, which is still a huge change from this frenzied fear of missing out that we saw all through last year,” Zollner said.

Amber Vis and Troy Blaikie​ have bucked the trend. The couple, both in their 20s, bought their first home in February.

They had saved together for two years beforehand – with Blaikie, who is 22 years old, putting aside money for five years in total.

And, still, it was a close call – their mortgage pre-approval was due to lapse in two weeks, and they had “pretty much accepted defeat”. “We had spent every weekend going to open homes, and putting in offers, and not getting anything,” Vis said.

Most houses in their price range were still going for $100,000 above the asking price. “It didn’t feel like a buyer’s market to us.”

Then they came across a three-bedroom Wainuiomata house, which was selling for $700,000 – down from $750,000, because the homeowner was “desperate to sell”. They made an offer, and two days later they were successful.

The afterglow of that purchase wasn’t dimmed by reports of subsequent house price dips.

“House prices might skyrocket again, or just go back to where they were,” Vis said. “I’m happy with what we’ve got, and what we did – we worked really hard.”