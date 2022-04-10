Northland's housing crisis sees social housing waiting list soar, street living

'Aria' talks about the hardship of being homeless and her desire to one day have a home to call her own. (First published January, 2022)

Northland’s housing crisis is described as a “matter of desperation”, as small towns see people living on the streets for the first time.

Rising house prices, population growth from Auckland, and the impacts of Covid-19 are being blamed for the problem, as the region’s social housing waiting list soars.

Since late 2017, the number of Tai Tokerau families on Kāinga Ora’s housing register ballooned 600 per cent, from 234 in December 2017 to 1402 in December 2021.

The sight of people sleeping rough is becoming common in Northland small towns like Kaitāia.

The trend has continued since then, with the list increasing by 70 (5 per cent) in just three months to March 2022.

Around a quarter of those on the waiting list are elderly.

Jeff Murray, Kāinga Ora's regional director Te Tai Tokerau, says the agency is building new housing on its own land, as well as paying private developers to build state houses.

Jeff Murray, Kāinga Ora’s regional director Te Tai Tokerau, believed the increase was due to population growth and rising house prices.

“The underlying issue is people moving into Northland – with Auckland becoming increasingly unaffordable, they’re going back to their whānau and land that they're associated with.”

Kaipara district, which has had a 1200 per cent increase in the housing register since 2017, was particularly badly impacted, Murray said.

“As people are being priced out of Whangārei, they are going to Dargaville and buying homes that might otherwise be rented, reducing the number of rentals in Dargaville.”

Kāinga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand, has always known demand was greater than what was on its register, so the increase could also be more people coming forward for social housing, he said.

Haami Piripi​, chairman of Te Rarawa, which is working with Kāinga Ora to provide housing in Kaitāia, said another problem was the lack of infrastructure for new houses.

A Te Rarawa development of 30 houses can’t get off the ground because of a lack of wastewater capacity, he said.

Te Rarawa chairman Haami Piripi says a lack of infrastructure is part of the housing problem.

The iwi owns houses and kaumātua [elderly] flats, but wants to do more to help its people, Piripi said.

“It’s a matter of desperation.

“For the first time in my life, we have people literally living on the streets in Kaitāia, and there’s something wrong with that picture.”

In Whangārei, homelessness has been exacerbated by Covid-19, according to Whangārei District councillor Ken Couper​.

Kaitāia is now experiencing the impacts of the housing crisis, with people sleeping on the streets, but infrastructure is not available for more housing developments.

“Covid has not struck fairly – some have done well and others have really suffered.”

The housing crisis reflected greater inequities in society which affect everyone, Couper said.

“Everything is getting so out of whack. If you try to buy a house on a single income these days it’s extremely difficult – there are a whole lot of reasons why people find themselves either unable to buy a house, unable to rent a house or losing a house.”

In acknowledgement of Whangārei’s significant housing problem, the council is developing a long-term housing strategy, driven by a committee of three hapū and three council representatives, including Couper.

All organisations – including the council, Government agencies, iwi, developers, community housing providers and other organisations – needed to understand their role in helping fix the housing crisis, he said.

Kāinga Ora's 37-house development in Whangarei's Puriri Park is well underway, with the first homes expected to be ready by winter.

For its part, Kāinga Ora is building 140 new state homes in Tai Tokerau over the next 15 months, with the work focused in Whangārei, Kaitāia and Kaikohe.

Under the Public Housing Plan, the agency will build 310 new houses on its own land by June 2024, bringing the total number of state houses in Northland to 2557, Murray said.

But the 310 new houses would meet just one fifth of the current demand on the housing register.

Murray said Kāinga Ora was also working with private developers, funding them to build additional state houses on their own land in Tai Tokerau, and was looking for more of these partnerships.

But he said the agency must keep within the Government’s budget for the national Public Housing Plan, and it will not be building 1400 new houses in Northland to meet the demand.

Kāinga Ora has built three-storey housing in Auckland, and will also build three storey housing in Whangārei – likely the first developer to build to this height.

Couper said while social housing was a large part of the response to the housing crisis, it was not the only part of the picture.

“In Whangārei we all acknowledge it’s not just social housing or emergency housing - it’s affordable housing for first home buyers, and affordable housing in the right place for the jobs available ... It’s rural development for people with land and papa kāinga [on communal Māori land].”

Building up key to meeting the rise

Intensifying homes on Kāinga Ora land in Whangārei was key to meeting Northland's rising demand for social housing, Murray said.

Where council’s new planning rules allow, the agency will be building three-storey apartment blocks, alongside its more traditional one and two-storey homes.

The buildings are planned for the suburbs of The Avenues, Kamo, Tikipunga and Kensington, where Kāinga Ora acknowledges it is likely to be the first developer to build at this height.

Another Kāinga Ora proposal to build a five-storey apartment block in the centre of Whangārei was mostly supported by residents.

That development, planned for a council-owned site in Dent St which was abandoned by a hotel chain, is still being discussed with the council, Murray said.

Also in Whangārei, the first houses in the controversial 37-home Puriri Park development in Maunu will be open for tenants in winter.

The development will also include a community room with kitchen and bathroom facilities – a first for a Kāinga Ora complex in Northland.

Further north, a 13-home development in Kaitāia will be ready from the end of this year.

Ranging from two-bedroom duplexes to four-bedroom standalone homes, the development will also include a new wetland to control storm water.