Future of Wellington City Council's troubled housing arm hangs in the balance

Access to the income-related rental subsidy (IRRS) would mean council housing tenants pay no more than 25 per cent of their income on rent - an amount that would be hundreds of dollars cheaper for some. But council housing tenants currently can't access the subsidy.

Wellington City Council is trying to rescue its failing social housing arm, launching a public consultation over how it might keep the operation afloat.

Council officers have homed in on two options: funding the service through rates and further debt, or establishing a community housing provider (CHP), which could then access an elusive rental subsidy for some tenants.

Either option would radically transform the council's housing provider, known as City Housing, which has always been funded through the rents of tenants.

Mayor Andy Foster​ described that operating model as one which “fundamentally loses money”, approximately $29,000 a day at present. “What’s very, very clear is that model is not sustainable,” Foster said. “It’s not sustainable for council, it’s not sustainable for our tenants. That needs to change.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Council housing tenant Rosey Ngakopu says access to the income-related rental subsidy remains the key issue in public consultation over the future of City Housing.

Time is running out: City Housing, which houses 3500 people, is due to become insolvent by June next year. Tenants, in the meantime, have to chose between paying high rents or “putting food on the table”, one tenant said, when asked about the consultation.

The council has said it favours establishing an independent CHP, with three versions up for consultation. Two of those options involve the council leasing its portfolio to a CHP, and afterwards taking on either more responsibility, or less.

The council prefers the more hands-on approach, which would see it manage current upgrades – borrowing $286 million to fund them – as well as providing upfront funding to the CHP to build more homes.

A third option would see the council sell off its portfolio to the CHP, while contributing $180m to fund upgrades, fulfilling a Deed of Grant it signed with the Government in 2007.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster says a community housing provider model wasn’t the council “washing its hands” of its housing portfolio, rather the model could be viewed as an evolution into a provider which “solely focusses on the needs of tenants”.

Those pathways, inevitably, converge on one goal: accessing the income-related rental subsidy (IRRS). The subsidy gives low-income tenants affordable rents by setting them at 25% of income, with the Government topping up the rest.

Based on incomes alone, 85% of the council’s tenants would qualify. But only tenants of Kāinga Ora – or, in most cases, CHPs – can access the subsidy; council housing tenants cannot. Instead, those tenants pay 70% of market rates, with the council footing the rest of the bill.

Critics say the legislation creates “a two-tier system” and entrenches inequality. A solo mother, in one instance, was paying 86 per cent of her income on rent.

Foster frames the situation this way. “Clearly the model doesn’t work as it is, so access, in one way or another, to income-related rents for as many tenants as possible becomes essential.” Access to the subsidy would turn a yearly $6m deficit into a $5m surplus, he previously said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Councillor Tamatha Paul says a community housing provider (CHP) model risks being “a neo-liberal, limited-liability, arms-length approach”.

Ask the council’s tenants what they want from the consultation, and the subsidy rises above other considerations, too.

“IRRS is the only way for tenants to live properly,” tenant leader Rosey Ngakopu​ said. “We’re trying to find a way – whichever that way looks like – to access the subsidy.”

Ngakopu supports the CHP option “if it lets us access the subsidy”, but has other suggestions: tenant representation on the governance board, and assurances City Housing staff won’t lose their jobs in the transition.

“Mostly, I worry about our existing tenants – will we be able to access the IRRS?” Ngakopu asked.

The answer seems to be no. Only new tenants, following the establishment of a CHP, are able to access the subsidy. Christchurch City Council, for example, put its housing into a CHP six years ago, and almost two thirds of its tenants are still ineligible today.

Other Wellington council tenants held out hope the Government would extend the subsidy in this year’s Budget, or they might otherwise find a loophole in eligibility criteria.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Wellington City Council housing tenants, and their supported, held a rally outside Parliament – handing over a petition with 538 signatures, calling for access to the income-related rental subsidy (IRRS).

The rates-funded option, meanwhile, wouldn’t deliver affordable rents – and some tenants worried ratepayers might resent them.

Councillor Tamatha Paul​ believed all this hand-wringing could be avoided at just a fractional cost to the Government.

“The simplest, and easiest, and clearest solution is for the Crown to just give us $13.2m a year – which is peanuts – to help us out in our time of need.”

Ngakopu, and other tenants, have run a months-long campaign – IRRS 4 ALL – calling for the Government to extend the subsidy.

Housing Minister Megan Woods​ has been tight-lipped about whether that will happen, and last week said the Government would wait until after the consultation “before making further decisions in this area”.

The CHP model, Paul believed, added “unnecessary layers of bureaucracy”, and might be largely unaccountable to tenants. It was a “neo-liberal, limited-liability, arms-length approach”, she said.

It also meant the council would no longer choose its tenants, instead they would come from the public housing wait list, managed by the Ministry of Social Development.

At the moment, the council housed “a lot of older people, or people with disabilities” who wouldn’t be a priority on the Ministry’s wait list, Paul said. The tenancies of current tenants would be secure, whichever option went ahead.

In 1991, councils around the country owned about 15,000 homes. That number had since dwindled to fewer than 9000 homes, once properties leased to CHPs were removed from the count, with experts attributing the decline to ineligibility for the IRRS.

In February, Wellington City councillors voted to freeze rents for the next 18 months, calling the temporary measure “a backstop until we agree a way forward”.

The consultation runs until May 15, and people can visit the council’s website to submit – or else email or post a submission.