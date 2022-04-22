Trust-council partnership delivers two new pensioner flats in Tākaka

Shirley Harrison gets the keys to her new home in Tākaka built by the Golden Bay/Mohua Affordable Housing Project,

The day after Shirley Harrison was told her application was successful for a new pensioner cottage at Tākaka, she visited the building site.

“They let me go in and have a look through, and I’ve been keeping a very close eye on things ever since then,” Harrison said. “I’ve become public nuisance No. 1.”

Harrison’s two-bedroom home is one of two architect-designed units built on Tasman District Council-owned land. They were officially opened on Friday.

Those two homes were constructed at the rear of the council’s four Galey Court flats on Commercial St in a partnership that was driven by the Mohua Affordable Housing Trust, trading as the Golden Bay/Mohua Affordable Housing Project.

Dr Christopher Bennett, of the Golden Bay/Mohua Affordable Housing Project, says there is a need for more affordable houses in the Bay.

The trust was established by engineer Dr Christopher Bennett in response to shortage of affordable housing to rent or purchase in Golden Bay. The aim is to build quality homes that are affordable for people on lower incomes including pensioners and beneficiaries.

It is based on the provision of low-cost homes such as Harrison's two-bedroom, 60 square metre dwelling, on leasehold land.

A home just out of Collingwood was the first built by the team followed by a second at Hamama. The two pensioner cottages are the third and fourth dwellings completed since the construction programme started 10 months ago.

Bennett said the concept proposal when the project started in December 2020 was to provide homes for rent and/or rent-to-own for $250 to $350 a week.

However, with construction costs increasing by more than a third since building started “and continuing to rise, as well as the cost of borrowing increasing by over 2.5% since March 2021, we have had to change our goal to $300 a week for rentals”.

“For rent-to-own, $350 [a week] is towards the bottom end of what is required to pay off the cost of one of our dwellings in a period of 20+ years,” Bennett said. “So, we are less affordable than we had hoped, but still below the market price for rentals and manageable on a low income for our rent-to-own.”

Tasman District mayor Tim King says meeting the demand for housing throughout the country will require a concerted effort from many organisations, including the council.

The two units were financed by the trust, which will own and maintain them for 35 years, after which ownership will be transferred to the council.

A chunk of the trust funding for the project was provided by private individuals. One of those individuals, who wished to remain anonymous, said her gratitude was for Bennett and his team “that they made it possible to be able to use that money” to help the community.

Bennett said that given the growing demand for accommodation in Golden Bay, the partnership between the council and the trust provided a “win-win situation for everyone”.

Tenant Shirley Harrison says she was lucky to get one of the new homes.

“Tasman District Council now has two high-quality houses, which has cost their ratepayers nothing to build, and we get to help reduce the need for pensioner housing in Golden Bay,” he said. “Everyone in our team is grateful to help the people in our local community.”

Tasman District mayor Tim King said the opening of the new cottages was testament to a great initiative.

“We recognise that meeting housing demand throughout the country is no small undertaking and is something that will require a concerted effort from a number of organisations, including council,” King said. “The work that the trust and their financial backers are doing here in Golden Bay highlights what can be done with the opportunities available under current rules/legislation, and they should be applauded.”

Harrison said she applied for a pensioner flat because the stairs were becoming a bit much at her “upstairs flat with a lovely outlook” at Pōhara.

Shirley Harrison's home is one of four built by the trust over the past 10 months.

“I’m getting on for 84, and I’ve had a few people jollying me along [to apply for a pensioner flat],” Harrison said. “I applied and was lucky enough to get one.”

Her new home has an external ramp for access and a bathroom designed for easy use. It also comes with a fridge/freezer, microwave, dishwasher, washing machine/dryer and heat pump.

Bennett said the trust had a potential forward pipeline of up to five more builds with resource consents issued or in progress. In addition to the two-bedroom houses, the team was looking at three-bedroom options.

The need remained with 75 families on the trust wait list. The council also had another 13 people on its list for a pensioner cottage in Golden Bay.

“Those are the ones we know about,” Bennett said.