NZ has 'become a hard place to live', says woman giving up her dogs because she's sleeping in a van

The two dogs, Eddie and Amy, came from the same litter and get on well.

A Wellington woman who is giving up her dogs because she is living in a van says the Government needs to act on the housing crisis.

Ariel Rose, 39, is looking for homes for her two pitbull cross dogs, Amy and Eddie, four-year-old litter-mates that she has raised since they were puppies.

“I’m in a very difficult situation and I am living in my vehicle,” Rose said.

“I've hand-raised these dogs and both are fully vaccinated, used to be boarded and de-sexed. They are good friends but our situation is very hard, and I need some help.”

Rose said she lost the stable living arrangement she’d had for years when a friend she lived with died about six months ago.

She also lost the means to make a living at that time, as her tools for working as an equine therapist were locked up in the late friend’s property and she had been denied access.

She is planning to study hospitality, and has been looking for a flatshare, but has all but accepted she will have to give up her pets.

“I probably won’t be able to keep them. It’s quite sad. They are family.”

Rose said the Government needed to “get real” about housing: “It’s just difficult for people.

“New Zealand has become a very hard place to live. [The Government is] living in a fantasy world about how it should be for people.

“Everyone can’t have a nine to five job.”

Supplied The owner of Eddie, a pitbull cross, is facing rehoming him after not being able to find stable housing for herself.

She has never owned her own home, and doesn’t expect to, unless she comes into a lot of money.

She says living in a van with her two dogs is “not an ideal situation”.

“It’s a small space.”

She would prefer the dogs to go to the same home, or even better, to someone who would take care of them until she can take them back into her own care.

“Someone could, if they were that kind,” she said. “If anyone wants to help me get back on my feet.“

Anyone who thinks they can help can send an email and we’ll pass their details on to Rose.