We got onto the Auckland property market by first buying in the regions

Sophie Mills and partner Christopher Mills bought a four-bedroom, 140-square-metre house in Bayview, Auckland after using a rental property in Napier as a stepping stone.

When Sophie Mills and her partner went unconditional on their house in Bayview, Auckland, late last year, she immediately starting looking for puppies to adopt.

And within three weeks of moving in last December, labrador cross puppy Zoe had joined the family.

Being able to have a dog was a huge driver for Mills, and for partner Christopher Mills, in buying their own home.

They arrived at living in their own home via a circuitous route: Three years earlier, Sophie bought a rental property in her hometown, Napier. (At the time, she thought her partner could not buy with her as he was a recent immigrant.)

The pair work in Auckland – Sophie says as a research chemist, that’s where she needs to be – but had thought they were priced out of the market there.

So in 2018, Sophie paid $550,000 for the three-bedroom, 180m² home. She had to borrow, including from her parents, to achieve the 40% deposit needed for an investment property.

"We borrowed a quarter of what we needed from my parents, and paid them back within a year and a half – just under $60,000.

Supplied The Napier home that Sophie Mills bought as a rental to get into the property market.

“If we had waited those 18 months to save up (that amount) we would have struggled with the way house prices went up.”

She says her mother, a real estate agent, was a great help, as was their advisor from NZHL, Dave Reay.

“Mum found us a good solid house,” Sophie says. “And then (Reay) had the patience of a saint for a new home buyer who has never done this before. I had absolutely no idea. He would take as much time as needed.”

Supplied Sophie Mills and Christopher Mills bought this house in Bayview, Auckland, using the equity from Sophie’s Napier rental.

Last year, they found out they could borrow $1 million, using the equity in the Napier home, which had grown hugely.

“We couldn’t have done this without the Napier house. It almost doubled in value from when we bought it.”

The couple, who had been renting in St Heliers for two years (paying $585 a week for a two-bedroom unit) thought they’d have to get a ”complete doer-upper”, but instead, “somehow managed to get a four-bedroom in Bayview” for $1.185 million.

Sophie, 31, says it’s amazing having their own place. “It’s so nice to be able to do what you want with the house. We’d love to do up the deck, make the garden area a lot nicer. But the house itself, we’re quite happy with.”

She says they like the idea that their payments are now “money going back in your own pocket rather than someone else’s”.

Supplied Sophie Mills and partner Christopher Mills love knowing their home payments are going back in their own pockets.

Her commute to work is only 10 minutes, as her new job – which is helping in servicing the approximately $6000-a-month Auckland loan – is also on the North Shore.

Christopher’s sister and family live “just down the road”.

Rent in Napier “just" covers the home loan payments there, and the couple consider it a safety net.

“We’re trying to hold onto it if we can,” Sophie says. “It’s a good, solid house, thanks to my mum’s advice. It just ticks along and pays for itself.”

She says others could do as they have done, using a house in the provinces as a “stepping stone”, although having to find a larger deposit for an investment property makes it difficult.

She and Christopher, who works for a windscreen repair company, have to be careful with their spending, but are “well practised” at that, as they paid back Sophie’s parents so quickly at $500 a week.

“Not that there was the pressure to pay them,” Sophie says. “But I didn’t want to be in debt to them out of respect.”

Budgeting comes naturally to Sophie, and she doesn’t find it a huge hardship to forego things to repay their loans.

“We don’t make completely life-changing sacrifices (to afford the payments). But we cut out going for lunch every day,” she says.

“If friends want to go brunching every Sunday, we go once a month instead of every week. We don’t buy coffee. We got a coffee machine instead. That saves over time.

“Our biggest sacrifice is not going on holiday each year, but Covid forced that anyway. We still go on summer camping trips with friends. We’re still doing things, just not the high end, Thailand or whatever.

“It’s worth it to us.”

As for Zoe, now nine months old, Sophie says having a dog is “brilliant”.

“I love her goofiness and how much she makes people laugh. But also I’m getting out more and going on walks with her, even just to local reserves. She’s been very good for me.”