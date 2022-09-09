64 public houses vacant in the south

Paul Trainor has been living in his truck with his dogs WRX (pronounced “Rex”, left) and Teddy while he scours the city for a dog-friendly rental in his price range.

In the south, the majority of 64 public houses are sitting empty while the waiting list for housing grows.

Some of Kāinga Ora houses are meth damaged, some have been damaged by fire and others need work to be made warm and dry.

There were 723 families waiting for public housing in Southland and Otago at the end of July 2022– up from 630 in December 2021.

There are 1921 public homes in the district – a number that’s grown by 50 since 2017; but 64 Kāinga Ora homes in the region are marked as vacant while the agency fixes them up or moves tenants around.

Of Kāinga Ora’s 64,870 state rentals nationally, 2357 were vacant at the end of June.

Southland Community Housing Group lead Margaret Cook called the situation disappointing.

Part of the problem was that it was getting harder to get a rental home in Southland, she said – partly because the region had a shortfall of 1659 homes, and partly because rents were rising about 10% in Southland against a national average of 6.9%.

Those waiting for homes were living in “somebody’s garage” or “couch-surfing” and because not all homeless people were captured in the government’s transitional housing data, it was difficult to say just how many people were impacted, Cook said.

“The bottom line is we need more [homes] and there are people living in poverty who shouldn’t be. It’s heartbreaking, and we’re a first world country for goodness’ sake. It shouldn’t be like that.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Kāinga Ora Otago Southland regional director Kerrie Young said the agency was building 14 new homes in Invercargill.

Habitat for Humanity Invercargill general manager Paul Searancke said it was seeing more enquiries and from people who probably wouldn’t have needed help before.

“It’s just a sign of how tough it is. It’s becoming more desperate.”

It was difficult to say where people were staying while they waited for housing he said, but he hoped the research being carried out as part of Great South’s Beyond 2025 long term plan would provide a clearer picture.

Paul Trainor has been separated from his family and has slept with his dogs in his car at Sandy Point, outside Invercargill, for two weeks because he can’t find a rental property under $430 a week that’s dog friendly.

The struggle to find a home for his family was making him feel like a failure, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Paul Trainor says it’s gutting to not be able to find a home for his family and he doesn’t feel safe sleeping in his truck.

The former dairy worker injured his back and unable to work, had to move from the farm where he was living two weeks ago.

His two sons and pregnant partner were living with family while he spent his days looking for a rental, but Trainor said whenever he enquired about a property they had either been snapped up or he wouldn’t be allowed to keep his animals.

Trainor receives a benefit payment. He’s applied and is waiting for transitional housing, and has been told this won’t be a long term solution.

He has not yet applied for public housing.

Housing options explained:

Emergency Housing Special Needs Grants are payments from the Ministry of Social Development intended to help people with urgent housing needs to meet the cost of staying in short-term accommodation – usually at a motel.

are payments from the Ministry of Social Development intended to help people with urgent housing needs to meet the cost of staying in short-term accommodation – usually at a motel. Transitional housing is short-term to support people in urgent need while the Government and community providers increase public housing supply during the next four years.

is short-term to support people in urgent need while the Government and community providers increase public housing supply during the next four years. Public housing is long-term, provided by Kāinga Ora or Community Housing Providers.

Kāinga Ora Otago Southland regional director Kerrie Young said the agency was working with iwi, councils, other agencies and community groups to look for opportunities and build homes at pace.

The agency had delivered 11 new public homes in Invercargill in the past financial year with another 14 under construction.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Propertyscouts director Ryan Weir speaks to Stuff about the rental market.

It expected to deliver another 25 new homes in Dunedin by July 2023 and had purchased land in Gore to build another 20 houses, she said.

Breaking down the vacant properties in Southland and Otago, Young said 17 were part of the agency’s Retrofit Programme to make them safer and warmer while 19 were being used to house customers while their usual homes were undergoing retrofit work.

A further 19 properties were awaiting decisions around investment and redevelopment, two properties are under redevelopment and two homes were undergoing significant repair work.

Two had been impacted by methamphetamine contamination and three had been damaged by fires, Young said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said Southland and Otago had one of the biggest jumps in the public housing register in the country between December 2021 and March 2022 when 71 people joined the list.

Applications were up 20% in Invercargill in the past year, the spokesperson said.