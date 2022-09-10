Housing affordability a big social issue, Treasury says

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to enable more dense housing. Video first published in October 2021.

High house prices and low interest rates have led to more people being locked out of homeownership, and that is a big social issue, the Treasury's chief economist says.

Housing affordability had long been a challenge in New Zealand, but it had got worse over the course of the pandemic, with house prices increasing by 44%, Dominick Stephens said in speech at an economic policy centre workshop.

This had far-reaching consequences for wellbeing, inequality, homelessness, child poverty, financial stability, and the distribution of wealth.

But recent research by a joint Treasury, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and Reserve Bank working group showed that freeing up urban land supply would help, he said.

The global decline in interest rates, and restrictions on land supply, along with the tax system, were the main causes of higher house prices over the last 20 years, the research found.

Stephens, who chairs the group, said that if urban land supply had been more responsive to demand, then house prices and rents would have risen by less when interest rates fell.

Instead prices rose due to the decline in interest rates in combination with the restricted supply of urban land, he said.

But the higher prices had affected deposit affordability more than mortgage or rent affordability.

Kathryn George/Stuff Higher house prices have affected deposit affordability more than mortgage or rental affordability.

“House prices have risen much faster than incomes in recent decades, and a key consequence has been that the affordability of the deposit required for a mortgage loan is now much worse than it was.

“By comparison, mortgage affordability, which measures the cost of interest payments, has waxed and waned over time, but has not trended in either direction.”

Policy should focus on the key social issue to arise from this, which was that people who could otherwise afford to own their own home were locked out because it was harder to muster a deposit, he said.

“The most obvious policy solution to all of this is to try to improve the flexibility and responsiveness of urban land supply for housing.”

Actions that could increase urban land supply related to urban planning, infrastructure provision, transport networks, and local public governance, but they had to be enacted nationally.

Stephens said if one city was to “go it alone” and free up urban land supply without similar action in other cities, the result could be population movement between cities rather than house price change.

Chris McKeen/stuff The Treasury’s chief economist adviser, Dominick Stephens, says shifting the dial on urban land supply will be a long-run game.

There were a range of reforms under way with the potential to free up urban land supply, including the National Policy Statement on Urban Development and new medium density standards, he said.

“Future secondary legislation could require more proactive planning for much larger city populations, setting aside land for infrastructure corridors early, and enabling more intensive land use subject to natural environmental and infrastructure capacity.”

While these actions would help with the availability of urban land, the issue had been decades in the making, so fundamentally shifting the dial on urban land supply would be a long-run game, he said.

“There are constraints on land supply, and some exist for good reasons, such as supporting New Zealand’s response to climate change or preserving heritage and green spaces.

“But urban land supply matters. Freeing it up will help with affordability.”

There has been some improvement in housing affordability recently. Falling house prices and increased incomes had led to a reduction in the house price-to-income ratio, and the time it took to save a deposit, according to a recent CoreLogic report.