'Better Off' funding may help build councils' role in housing development

Tasman district and Nelson city councils plan to jointly investigate the feasibility of an “urban development agency” to acquire and consolidate land to on-sell for more affordable housing developments and larger-scale intensification.

Tasman district and Nelson city councils may get more involved in housing development, using Government funding as a springboard.

At their last scheduled full​ council meeting of the triennium on Thursday, Tasman district councillors agreed the projects that would be included in an application for a slice of the first tranche of Government's $2 billion in “Better Off” funding under the Three Waters reform programme.

Tasman District Council has been allocated just over $22.5 million as its share of the funding, $5.64m of which is available in the first tranche.

Councillors agreed to apply for the funding for 20 projects across the district – from $50,000 for the feasibility study, community engagement and detailed design for a Tākaka youth bike and skate park to $1 million to help meet the council costs associated with the Water Services Act, which are tipped to be $1.25m.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tasman mayor Tim King says councils may be able to encourage intensification of housing by “aggregating” land to provide larger areas for planned redevelopment.

Another project in the package is an application for $75,000 to investigate – jointly with Nelson City Council – the feasibility of an “urban development agency” to acquire and consolidate land to on-sell for more affordable housing developments and larger-scale intensification.

Outside the meeting, Tasman mayor Tim King said the investigation would look at roles the councils might have in encouraging intensification “whether in Nelson or Tasman”.

One idea was the possibility of “aggregating up land for redevelopment”, King said.

“Is there a role for council, over time, to get an area of land sufficient in size then go back to the market [private developers] for redevelopment,” he said. “If there are large landholdings, there's quite a bit of scope to develop a planned area.”

Tasman District Council, for instance, owned some sections in central Richmond including areas used for car parking, the Armadillo's restaurant and bar site and the former Methodist church property.

Intensification in the fast-growing town tended to be done “one section at a time” but the council might be able to provide a larger area. It could set out how it would like the area developed but leave the actual development to independent developers, he said.

Donald Horne/Supplied The Methodist church site on the corner of Wensley Rd and Queen St in Richmond, pictured in 2018, is one of several central Richmond sites the council owns.

Long term, such as scheme could be self-sustaining with the money from land sold to a developer used to fund the purchase of more land, King said.

It made sense for the Tasman and Nelson councils to work together on an investigation into a development agency as they had a joint Future Development Strategy and “anything around housing has implications for each other”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson mayor Rachel Reese says that in order for Nelson to be a vibrant place to live where business and innovation thrive, it's vital the council supports housing choice.

Nelson City Council confirmed on Friday that it also proposed applying for $75,000 in Better Off funding for the urban development agency project

Mayor Rachel Reese said enabling housing intensification was one of the focus areas for the city council as part of its Long Term Plan 2021-31 “because we know that in order for Nelson to be a smart little city and a vibrant place to live where business and innovation thrive, it's vital that council supports housing choice”.

“This project is an outcome and quick win for the intensification goals of the Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy, where land assembly is identified as a key opportunity for intensification,” Reese said.

The agreed projects in the Tasman District Council application for the first tranche of the Better Off funding are: Waimea Community Facility ($200,000), Motueka community pool ($100,000), Motueka Library landscaping ($70,000), Tapawera Community Hub ($50,000), Upper Moutere recreation centre ($140,000), Whai Oranga wellbeing centre ($75,000), Te Āwhina Marae and Onetahua Marae ($100,000), Tākaka youth bike and skate park ($50,000), Murchison pump track and playground ($250,000), Rabbit Island recreation and cultural priorities ($435,000), Kingsland Forest Park native planting and facilities ($555,000), Transport Choices programmes in Motueka and Richmond ($717,000), Streets for People programmes in Māpua and Richmond ($333,000), Pōhara and Kaiteriteri shared pathways ($490,000), Motupipi footpath extension ($200,000), iwi capability building ($300,000), urban development agency ($75,000), Water Services Act requirements ($1m) and programme management support ($500,000).

That application will be submitted to the Department of Internal Affairs.

Strategic policy manager Dwayne Fletcher said the funding represented a meaningful investment towards making Tasman a better place to live, meet and play.

“The council wants to spread the funding across projects in every ward in the district to maximise the wellbeing benefits for our communities,” Fletcher said. “This means investing in community spaces and recreation areas and supporting active transport options.”