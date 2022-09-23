Young first home buyers choose brand-new house in 'affordable' city

Blake Weston and Freedom Holloway, with dog Jeffrey, are rapt with the brand-new townhouse they were able to buy in Christchurch for $639,000.

Freedom Holloway had her sights set on a 100-year-old-plus character villa, but ended up buying a brand new townhouse, and here’s why.

Holloway and her partner Blake Weston, both 26, were living in Wellington when they started looking to buy a home, and soon realised that Christchurch was much more affordable.

Holloway says she hadn’t realised that would be the case: “I was a bit naive; I just thought all house prices were similar,” she says. However, they were both in a great position to move as each run their own business online.

Holloway is the designer and owner of ethical fashion label The Bold One, and Weston has his own sports graphic design business, Weston design.

Holloway’s brother had moved to Christchurch six years previously, and “one by one” convinced his family members of the city’s charms.

“Blake and I came down to visit Christchurch and fell in love,” Freedom says. “It has so many parks and the beach here as well. Wellington was awesome, but here it feels nice and spacious.”

She soon found herself obsessed with a character villa for sale in Champion St, Edgeware.

Before they could commit, they took stock of their skills, and realised DIY was not in their DNA.

“We’re just not the renovating types. It’s not our strong point,” she says.

Her brother, Vinny Holloway, co-director of Brooksfield Townhouses, had started building more heritage -style homes in Christchurch – homes with period architecture styling but built to modern standards.

So, it was inevitable that she and Weston would consider one of his developments, and they eventually signed on for a two-bedroom-plus-study townhouse built to resemble a much older home, at the price of $639,000.

The home is attached to one other, in a development of seven homes in Edgeware, just north of the city centre.

Weston says the only special deal they received was that they could access the company’s current offer to all new clients, to have their mortgage paid for the first year (or the equivalent cost discounted).

Supplied Holloway’s clothing label comprises made-to-measure designs, rentals and sewing patterns.

Freedom Holloway says she appreciates that her brother shares her ecological values.

“Personally knowing Vinny because he’s my brother I know that he’s constantly wanting to do better and better on his next work. We’re often sending each other messages, a link to something that’s about either considerate builds or sustainable fashion.

“We’re both trying to do the same thing but in our separate industries.”

Weston said it also appealed to him that the townhouse had sustainable features, such as using plant-based paints, wool insulation, wool carpet and solar panels.

Supplied The townhouse looks old with its French doors and sash windows, but was completed earlier this year.

They like the fact the developers left an established sweetgum (liquidamber) tree out front, saying it makes it appear the house has been there for decades.

Vinny Holloway says 10 large existing trees were left on this property, something his company always tries to do. “This makes a massive difference to the feel of the homes and the effect on the neighbours and the street,” he says.

Weston and Holloway opted for a traditional white picket fence, and after seeing how good it looked, Brooksfield Townhouses has added it to all its new homes with a similar design.

Supplied The white picket fence, chosen by Holloway and Weston, now comes standard with similar Brooksfield homes.

The move south has been no problem to Holloway’s business, and advantageous for Weston.

“It’s opened my business up, just networking for different stuff,” he says, saying he has picked up work for the Canterbury Rams and Canterbury Rugby, for instance.

The couple moved in, with golden retriever Jeffrey, at the end of July and are totally happy with their decision.

“I like the classic Christchurch heritage look,” Weston says. “But it’s brand-new and double-glazed. It’s real warm inside.

“It’s kind of like the best of both worlds.”