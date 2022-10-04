'Dobbing somebody in' is how Southland rule-breaking property owners are caught

Short-term accommodation sites are causing issues for commercial operators across New Zealand.

Being dobbed-in is the only way for the Southland District Council to catch people who are illegally listing their properties on short-term accommodation sites such as Airbnb and Bookabach.

Stewart Island bed-and-breakfast operator Peter Tait likened it to a person driving a non-compliant car; they would get jumped on straight away, but that was not happening in the accommodation sector.

A property which sleeps more than five people must be consented as a commercial property, otherwise it contravenes the Southland District Plan. Tait said there are reports that people aren’t complying with the rules in the district.

Southland District ratepayers were being short-changed hundreds of thousands of dollars because of this, Tait said.

READ MORE:

* 10% of ghost home owners intentionally keeping them empty

* Where will Te Anau tourism staff sleep?

* Here's how an Airbnb next door can affect you



Tait understood property owners would go where the money was and rent on short-term accommodation sites, but he wanted a level playing field for businesses like his.

A strong theme during a council election candidate meeting in Te Anau last week was a lack of rental houses, aggravated by properties listed on sites like Airbnb and Bookabach. These holiday homes are not regulated as proper accommodation providers like hotels or motels, nor do they pay commercial rates.

As international tourists are returning to New Zealand, property owners are making them available again on digital booking sites.

Amid a rental shortage, the Brisbane City Council recently introduced a new rating category for short-term accommodation properties, and asked residents to dob in people who were breaking the rules.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Airbnb has had a huge impact on the accommodation sector in New Zealand. (Video first published in February 2020)

Southland District Mayor Tong said Airbnb was a thorn in the side of accommodation providers.

A property which was not consented to have more than five beds broke the district plan rules, he said.

“It comes down to somebody dobbing somebody in.”

Council resource management manager Marcus Roy said it was reactive and only investigated complaints.

“..council is unable to continually check on what houses are being used for and we rely on a level of honesty from the ratepayer,” a council spokesperson said.

The council was aware of one house that had too many beds in it prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and that was subsequently granted a consent.

A Bookabach spokesperson said it urged its partners to comply with all relevant local laws.

Airbnb Australia and New Zealand manager Susan Wheeldon strongly urged its hosts to ensure they complied with all local laws and regulations.

Airbnb was committed to work with governments “to develop clear, sensible rules for short-term rental accommodation”, Wheeldon said.