Self-employed home buyers face even higher interest rates, mortgage advisers say

Kayleen and Nick Grimstrup believed they had found their dream home but due to her self-employed income being classified as "risky", they could only get second-tier lending and a 10% floating interest rate.

Buying a home can be trickier for self-employed first home buyers – with mortgage advisers warning that higher interest rates may make repayments harder to stomach.

Kayleen and Nick Grimstrup​ believed they had found their dream home – a four-bedroom house in the Upper Hutt suburb of Clouston Park. Originally listed for close to $1 million, the price fell to $725,000 during the house price downturn.

That meant the couple also qualified for a Kāinga Ora first home grant – $10,000 in their case – after the scheme’s price cap for existing Wellington homes rose earlier this year, from $650,000 to $750,000.

Those converging forces left the Grimstrups with a healthier-than-expected 13% deposit. But their hopes were dashed before they could go unconditional, owing to one of them being self-employed.

“I am like a lot of mothers – I work from home, so I can be with my kids,” Kayleen Grimstrup said.

“I do in-home childcare. And while my gross income is nearly $60,000, the banks won’t go off a self-employed person’s gross pay – they go off your tax bill.”

The couple’s income was “classed as risky” by most banks and they were only able to borrow from a second-tier lender. Faced with a sky-high floating interest rate – almost 10% – they opted out of the deal.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

“We did the maths and, honestly, we could have afforded to do it [pay 10%],” Grimstrup said. “But what if they hike the rates to 12% or 15%? That is not something I want to go to bed at night worrying about.

“If we were millionaires, maybe – but we are just a middle-class Kiwi family.”

Brock Shute​, from Mortgage Advice Company, is the family’s broker. He explained how the difference between gross and net income – often a large difference for in-home childcare providers – could result in higher interest rates.

A provider’s $50,000 gross income, for example, might get brought down to $20,000 in net income, after the provider claimed expenses. One option would be not claiming those expenses – essentially using the gross income as the net income – but that also represented a big sacrifice, Shute said.

“In a sense, you can’t have your cake and eat it too,” Shute said.

“And unfortunately, in-home childcare providers do run those relatively large expenses through their books to offset their tax. I think they do get the rougher end of the stick, with this particular situation.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Kayleen Grimstrup is a self-employed in-home childcare provider for Nurtured at Home. She is aware of other in-home childcare providers who have been cut off from affordable home loans.

Mortgage Lab chief executive Rupert Gough​​ did not think the situation represented a systemic failure on the part of the banks.

“I can’t bag the banks on that one – because, really, the net profit is how much money you are left with in your business after the costs have come out.”

Self-employed people – or their accountants – needed to think ahead if they planned to buy a house, he said. “Maybe they don’t maximise the tax losses as much as they would.”

Grimstrup said she understood bank policy but was frustrated by larger pressures in the housing market and the feeling of “working so hard and not getting anywhere”.

She was aware of other in-home childcare providers who were cut off from affordable home loans, too.

The family were serving out a notice period at their rental – and now faced relocating twice, if they bought next year, which for her would mean relocating home and work both times.

“I mentally can’t face looking at homes again before Christmas. I have lost weight from the stress over the past few weeks.”

Data from CoreLogic did not indicate the market was getting any better for first-home buyers – self-employed or otherwise.

Between July and September this year, 539 households across Wellington had bought their first home, down from 703 households during the same months last year.

First-home buyer purchases across Wellington had fallen proportionately alongside other buyer activity however – first-home buyers made up 32% of all home purchases this year, compared with 31% last year.