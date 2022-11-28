My mortgage was $750 a week, rent was $400: Now I pay $200 and am debt-free

Margaret Dagger works part-time and is happy not paying rent or a mortgage, although she does lease the land her tiny home is sited on.

Auckland woman Margaret Dagger says downsizing to a 21m² home is “the second-best idea I’ve ever had in my life” – after having her daughter.

She’s now debt-free, after moving out of a $400-a-week Laingholm, Waitākere, rental into her own single-storey tiny home in Whenuapai a year ago. She pays $200 a week to lease the land, in a deal that includes power and water.

Dagger, 67, a medical herbalist who works a few hours a day, had previously owned her own three-bedroom West Auckland home post-separation, but found the $750-a -week home loan repayments crippling, even though she co-owned with her adult daughter.

So she sold up, went renting, and when the time was right had a tiny home built to lined shell stage by a building company.

READ MORE:

* Award-winning tiny home 'better than flatting' for young health worker

* Single mum with three teens chooses tiny home after reassessing her values: The children sleep marae-style

* Tiny home owner with 120 houseplants says they provide a welcome break from technology



She finished it herself, as finances allowed. The 3m by 7m “shell” cost $51,000 and finishing it cost another $14,000.

Dagger says she’s shocked to see some of the prices building companies charge for tiny homes – often upwards of $200,000 – and encourages others to do some of the work themselves.

Supplied Dagger says she’s a “Jill-of-all-trades” and was prepared to learn how to finish the home herself.

She did not have any prior carpentry experience, but says: “There’s nothing I’m not prepared to learn.”

“I taught my self basic cabinet-making. I wanted a CD rack, bedside cabinet, I wanted a shoe drawer, and more storage.

“I’ve always been hands-on, a Jill-of-all-trades. When you’re on your own, when you’re single, you do push yourself. I’ve never been the sort of woman who thought, I’m a woman, I can’t do it.”

Supplied Dagger has two cats and so designed and built this “catio” so they can be contained at night.

Dagger recognises that she is lucky to have bought her tiny home in 2019, pre-Covid, before building prices spiralled amid supply chain problems, a renovation boom, and a tradie shortage.

She says others won’t be able to match her cost savings, but could still minimise what they spend by doing work themselves – particularly if they have somewhere undercover to complete the work: She herself used business premises that she was renting at the time.

The finishing, including installing a kitchen and building cabinetry and painting took two years.

Supplied Dagger’s tiny home was a lined shell when she took over the finishing, in a process that took two years.

“Covid slowed everything down,” Dagger says. “And the third week into the first lockdown, I fell backwards off some steps and broke my hip. That slowed me down a bit more.”

She says the final $65,000 cost was only possible because she sourced all the materials separately.

“I got everything on sale or on special. And I did a lot myself. If I’d had someone to do the built-in furniture, that would have been a big expense.”

Supplied Dagger has put her own personality into the tiny home's decor.

The home is wired to 32 amps so she can run more than one appliance at a time. She has an induction hob, combination convection and microwave oven, espresso coffee machine, and a convection heater. Her water is heated by gas.

She says the home is not perfect: “It gets bloody hot in summer. I need another window for cross-ventilation.”

She plans to have one installed in the side wall when finances allow.

Supplied Dagger painted the floor herself.

Dagger says she is not concerned about being out of the property market. She’s just delighted to own her “first and only brand-new home”.

Her advice to others having trouble getting or staying in the current unaffordable housing market? Consider DIY.

“It’s not hard. Give it a go. These tiny home builders are trying to justify their prices, with extra design costs and blah blah blah. I just sat down with what I had in my mind and sketched it out on paper.

“I think because I’m artistically minded and worked with my hands, building with timber is just another material.”

STUFF The home, called Whare Mārama, won "most creative design" at the 2022 Tiny House Awards.

Dagger says common sense and “a bit of YouTube” were all she needed.

She loves living tiny. “Other than having my daughter, this is the second-best idea I’ve ever had in my life. It’s compact; I have absolutely everything in here. It takes me half an hour to do my housework.

“At end of the day, when I had a big home, you just fill it with stuff you don’t need. I used to walk around and go, ‘what the hell did I buy that for?’

“Living tiny, if I look at something I like, I have to think: Do I have room for it and do I really need it? And most of the time, the answer is no.

“The garden is only thing I’m expanding on.”

Besides, she says, being debt-free is a great feeling.