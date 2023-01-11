Why we're loving this part of New Zealand, with its towns that some can't place on the map

If you like wild beaches, plenty of rain, cheap real estate, stunning mountain, lake and river scenery, and few people ... the West Coast might be for you.

It’s been a year for loving the coast. Not just any coast, but the West Coast of the South Island.

If you like wild beaches, plenty of rain, cheap real estate, stunning mountain, lake and river scenery – with a bonus of being far from any seething mass of humanity – it could be that the Coast is for you too.

In 2022, the stories just kept coming. It was all I could do to stop myself pulling my children out of school, upping sticks, and heading for Hokitika.

All the good press we ran might actually be affecting house prices in the region: Reinz figures show that in November last year, the West Coast achieved a record median house price, up 20% annually to $420,000, and that’s against a national median price fall of 12.4%.

But any way you look at it, that’s still cheap compared to much of the country.

These are some of the West Coast personalities and stories that turned my head in the past year.

Remote but friendly Karamea

Supplied Ron Pope and Colleen O’Sullivan wanted a slower pace of life, and were drawn to Karamea.

It started with Ron Pope and Colleen O'Sullivan who shared their story of selling up in Tauranga and retiring to Karamea, a place so remote their family literally couldn’t place it on a map.

Their move came as a bit of a shock to whānau, but the couple are loving it – the community, the slower pace, even the climate.

“Everyone is friendly,” Pope says. “Most people know each other and will help each other.”

Their new next door neighbours came over and invited them for a barbecue as soon as they arrived.

International performer and adventurer settle down

Supplied Direen, with border collie Ruby. Direen and Young share a love of the great outdoors.

Way down the coast, some 370km away, is tiny Franz Josef, with a population of less than 500 – even fewer than Karamea, although that will probably change as tourism returns.

Franz Josef is the happy home of country singer Jody Direen and her partner, extreme kayaker Barny Young.

Direen’s been on stage opening for Kenny Rogers, and Young has kayaked some of the gnarliest whitewater in the world, but they’re both drawn to the energy of the area.

Supplied Country singer Jody Direen on stage. She plays around the South Island, and also internationally.

Direen was also happy to think she might finally be able to afford to buy a piece of land, and that’s just what she and Young have done.

They didn’t want to say exactly what they paid for their 30 acres (12 hectares) of land where they’re building a home, but Direen says a section the size of theirs can be obtained for less than $300,000.

And when she wants to perform internationally, she can get to an airport with a four-hour drive (Queenstown) or a shorter drive and a 20-minute flight from Hokitika.

Aucklander on the Coast for good

Stewart Nimmo Dress Smart co-founder John Bougen in his adopted hometown Reefton, where he's undertaking heritage renovations.

Dress Smart founder John Bougen was born in Auckland and has travelled to 243 countries, but home is now and always will be Reefton, an inland West Coast town.

Bougen even part-owns a cemetery in Auckland (Auckland Memorial Gardens), but since he plans to be in Reefton forever, he’s in the process of buying a plot in the town’s graveyard.

He’s bought and renovated the town’s old school, converting the seven classrooms, office and library area to four spacious apartments, two with one bedroom and two with two bedrooms.

John Bougen Bougen has renovated the old Reefton School into four luxury apartments, called the Old School Suites.

He has fingers in pies all over the town, and has plenty to keep him busy, also owning accommodation businesses and Reefton Cottage Company, which builds flatpack homes in modules of 25sqm (50 to 100sqm total).

Bougen, who thought they’d missed a zero off the end of the school’s asking price, has other projects on the go, one of which is converting the old state mine workshops into a New York loft-style one-bedroom apartment for himself and his partner.

Supplied Calum and Cara Stannett live in Greymouth with their two children

From London to Hokitika

Claire O’Connell has also travelled the world and ended up on the Coast.

When she moved from London, England – population 9.5 million – to Hokitika, New Zealand – population 2900 – she found she could finally take a deep breath in nature.

Supplied Claire O'Connell, with her Hungarian vizsla puppy, Echo. She can manage a pet now her life has slowed down.

Now, instead of dealing with thousands of commuters, she might encounter an Australasian gannet or a weka on her front lawn of a morning, and occasionally a seal that’s come ashore from the Tasman Sea.

O’Connell says she “chased cities” for many years, but now she’s putting her creative talents to use renovating, redecorating and managing six Hokitika accommodation sites, including her own upmarket place, Drifting Sands.

The ‘big smoke’

Supplied Andy Wright on the job telling stories to an international school in Colombia.

And then there’s the big smoke of the West Coast: Greymouth, population just about 8300. The town, located on the Grey River mouth (as the name suggests), is the largest on the Coast, and is the arrival point for the scenic Tranz Alpine train from Christchurch.

International storyteller Andy Wright​ chose Greymouth, after realising he could live wherever he liked and still work overseas for weeks at a time for his career.

The greenness of the place is the main appeal for Wright.

“Having lived in Australia for a number of years, there’s nothing more depressing than drought. It’s a soul-destroying natural disaster,” he says.

“We have it all here; mountains, forests, rivers, lakes. I’ve always enjoyed tramping and when I was younger, I surfed.”

No commute a bonus for nurse

Supplied Chrysantha Pereira is a nurse in Greymouth. She moved from Mumbai, India, and loves the quiet.

Nurse Chrysantha Pereira loves it too. She used to face a daily commute in Mumbai, India, of 45 minutes each way, being pushed and crammed into a commuter train. Now she takes a seven-minute walk to her job as clinical nurse manager for the general ward at Greymouth’s Te Nīkau, Grey Hospital and Health Centre.

It’s not just the great outdoors that she loves, but also the fact her career progression in a small centre was “very quick”.

The town is desperately trying to recruit for nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, and other medical and para-medical workers – as are many other regions of Aotearoa, in the midst of a health staffing crisis.

