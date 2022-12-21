My mortgage interest has doubled, but I have a tiny home solution - and it doesn't involve living in one

Michelle and Sean Xie, pictured with son Max, are leasing land on their Swanson property, and it’s helping with the mortgage now that interest rates have more than doubled.

Auckland homeowner Sean Xie​ loved the idea of having a tiny home on his land in Swanson, but couldn’t afford to buy one.

His solution – leasing his land to two other tiny home families – is also helping him manage the massive interest-rate rise on the home loan for his property.

Xie, who lives at the property with his wife, Michelle Xie, and their son, Max, 3, says he looked into buying a tiny home to put on his 4-hectares of West Auckland land, so that he could rent it out.

However, that proved too expensive. Professionally-built tiny homes usually cost well upwards of $100,000 and closer to $200,000 for a two-bedroom one.

“The land has a house, but we wanted to buy one and rent it out. But we found out it’s too expensive,” he says.

Sean says the solution he’s come up with is a “very good” one – renting space to a tiny home owner and a couple in a house bus, each paying $220 a week. That sum includes water, but they pay for their own power.

Supplied The Xies’ property is 4 hectares – plenty of room for their home and two other small households.

Initially, Sean used the money to landscape and improve the section, but more recently he has needed it to pay the mortgage: the interest rate on the couple’s home loan jumped from 2.2% to 5.4% this year.

Sean says it’s a huge help with the “pressure on the mortgage” on the property that they bought two years ago.

The couple, both IT professionals, immigrated to New Zealand seven years ago. Sean had been working in Japan for some time. After working crazy hours there, often from 7am to midnight, he was looking for a “refresh”.

“I was kind of stressed because I didn’t have my personal time,” he says.

The arrangement at the Xies’ Swanson home works on many levels, not just financial.

Supplied One of the lessees requested to build a gazebo to extend their living area.

“[The tiny home owner] is helping me a lot, doing landscaping stuff. We want to make this place more beautiful, more liveable,” Sean says. “We’re making a vege garden together, we’ve levelled the soil, and we’re going to make that area a flower garden. And we’ve done some gorse-cutting together.”

He says he interacts with the lessees frequently.

“He’s very close to the vege garden and to the chicken house, so I see them every day. It’s a good arrangement. We’re kind of nice friends now.

“We do the work together, we share ideas.”

Supplied Afrille Opeda and Steve Frenyho live in their housebus on the land, and find it a great solution to high housing costs.

Steve Frenyho, who’s been living on the property in a house bus with partner Afrille Opeda for 18 months, says the arrangement works beautifully.

“It’s a beautiful spot with great views, and we have an awesome landlord.” He says he also gets on well with his neighbour who owns the tiny home.

Frenyho says the agreement between him and Sean is verbal, done on the “shake of the hand”.

SUPPLIED Sharla May parks her own bus on a block of land at Whangārei Heads. She pays $180 a week and has the use of the small cabin, which is her office and sitting room.

Tiny House Expo director Sharla May​ recommends people do have a formal agreement in place.

Otherwise, she says: “It’s completely reliant on everyone acting in good faith.”

“Everyone has their assumptions of what they’re allowed to do, and not allowed to do. It’s best to do a land lease agreement while everyone’s on good terms.”

STUFF The home, called Whare Mārama, won "most creative design" at the 2022 Tiny House Awards.

May, who runs Landshare, a tiny-home website for people looking for land and offering land, sells a template land lease agreement for $65.

She says it covers a broad range of topics, not only rent and notice agreements, but also issues such as privacy, visitors, and whether the lessees can have pets.

It’s important because lessees don’t have the protection of the Tenancy Act, she says.

The average price to lease land for a tiny home is about $250 a week. If the site is in or near Auckland, it is usually $250 to $300 a week, but the price drops for sites in other places.

Supplied The Xies’ own home is four-bedroom.

Sean says it’s important there is a lot of goodwill between him and the lessees: “We really trust each other.”

He “definitely” recommends other homeowners follow his path.

“Firstly, it’s going to help the tiny house owner achieve the dream to have their own space or home. Secondly, for the homeowners, extra income will help with the mortgage – or have more budget to improve their properties.

“Like me, I’ve used the rent to pave the road, build veggie garden, flower garden, improve fence and so on.”